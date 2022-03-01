ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why Canada hasn’t been getting the new antibiotics we need to fight drug-resistant 'superbugs'

By Lori L. Burrows, Professor of Biocchemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Weib_0eSOzKgE00
Canadian doctors don't have easy access to newer antibiotics, and must prescribe older, generic treatments that are increasingly ineffective due to resistance. (Pexels/Shvets Production)

More than one-quarter of infections in Canada fail to clear up when people are treated with standard antibiotics. This failure occurs because of a phenomenon called antimicrobial resistance (also called AMR), where bacteria and other microbes develop the ability to resist the effects of drugs designed to kill them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26C9ee_0eSOzKgE00
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a drug-resistant strain of bacteria that is a frequent cause of infections. (NIAID) , CC BY

These drug-resistant microbes — colloquially known as “superbugs” — are becoming increasingly common. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that antimicrobial resistance is among the top 10 threats to global health. And while drug resistance has long been forecasted to worsen over time, further research indicates that the problem has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a microbiologist studying how to mitigate antimicrobial resistance, this keeps me up at night.

Thankfully, there are ways to curtail the spread of resistance. For example, ensuring the judicious and appropriate use of antimicrobial medications, like antibiotics, can go a long way — a principle called stewardship . One of the best ways to improve stewardship is to ensure that our health-care providers have access to the most current array of treatment options.

Unfortunately, many Canadian physicians do not have easy access to newer antibiotics, and must resort to prescribing older, generic treatments that are increasingly ineffective due to resistance. This prescribing behaviour can lead to even higher resistance rates in the long run, and can prolong infections in sick patients, with poorer health outcomes and higher costs to our health-care system.

Canada lags behind its international counterparts

While antimicrobial resistance is a global problem, it may soon become particularly dire in Canada. Today, several novel antibiotics — drugs that microbes have not yet learned to evade — have been approved for use in other jurisdictions but remain unavailable to Canadian patients.

New research revealed that of 18 novel antibiotics approved and commercially launched in 14 high-income countries over the past 10 years, only two have been introduced in Canada — the fewest of any country on the list. For comparison, the same study showed that the United States brought 17 new antibiotics to market during the same period, while the United Kingdom and Sweden trailed not far behind with 11 and 10, respectively.

So why is Canada lagging so far behind its peers? Well, with colleagues at McMaster University and the Canadian Antimicrobial Innovation Coalition , we spent the past year trying to figure that out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7o7Y_0eSOzKgE00
More than one-quarter of infections in Canada fail to resolve when people are treated with first-line antibiotics. (Pexels/Amornthep Srina)

We learned that due to the cost of developing these drugs and their susceptibility to eventual resistance, many pharmaceutical companies have abandoned antibiotic development .

Meanwhile, stewardship principles ensure that newer antibiotics are used only as a last resort, reducing the volume of sales and return on investment for companies that are still willing to bear the costs of development.

On top of that, manufacturers still producing antibiotics tend to shy away from the Canadian market due to Canada’s small population, financial barriers in our publicly funded system and burdensome regulatory processes.

Potential solutions for a growing problem

We worked collaboratively with Canadian and global experts from microbiology, industry, economics, policy and medicine to develop potential solutions. This work culminated in 30 key recommendations , which were formally submitted to Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada at the end of 2021. Among them, we proposed that the Canadian government:

  • Expedite and streamline the approval of select antibiotics that have already been approved by the European Medicines Agency or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • Create specific funding sources to help Canadian hospitals purchase new antibiotics and associated diagnostics.
  • Establish national forecasts for antibiotics required by Canadian patients, including for drugs not yet approved here.

We also called upon government to encourage pharmaceutical companies to bring their products to the Canadian market through an incentive model that is based on an antibiotic’s true value to the Canadian health-care system, rather than on how many doses can be sold.

Several other countries are trying similar strategies to improve access. In 2020, Sweden began guaranteeing minimum revenue to manufacturers in exchange for a guaranteed volume of antibiotics. In the same year, the U.K. began paying manufacturers an annual fee, completely de-linked from sales volume. In 2017, Germany began allowing new antibiotics to bypass its price reference process. And that’s just the short list.

Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jz0D_0eSOzKgE00
The early days of COVID-19 may have given us a glimpse of a future with antimicrobial resistance: An infectious disease with no treatment. (Pixabay)

The early days of the pandemic provided a preview of what uncontrolled drug resistance might look like — an infectious disease with no viable treatment options. However, it also showed how federal and provincial governments can co-ordinate to address a serious public health threat.

In the same manner that our policy-makers collaborated to get vaccines into the arms of Canadians, we are imploring them to find ways get novel antibiotics into our pharmacies.

While antimicrobial resistance is a slower-moving pandemic than COVID-19, it will have massive impact on complex medical procedures that we now take for granted, such as joint replacements, cancer chemotherapy or caring for premature babies. More urgency is needed in our efforts to bring new antibiotic options to Canada to slow the development of resistance, to save lives, and to reduce pressure on our health-care system.

Funding for development of the McMaster Antibiotic Access and Capacity proposal mentioned in this article was provided in part through unrestricted grants from Merck Canada; Innovative Medicines Canada; the Canadian Antimicrobial Innovation Coalition; and McMaster's Global Nexus for Pandemic Preparedness and Biological Threats. Lori L. Burrows also holds research funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the Canadian Glycomics Network (Glyconet), and the Ontario Research Fund.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Taking COVID pills at home sounds great. But we need to use them wisely or risk drug resistance and new variants

GPs can now prescribe antiviral pills for some of their vulnerable COVID-19 patients to take at home. More patients are expected to have access in coming weeks and months. These drugs are given to people at greater risk of severe disease at the start of their infection, to stop them getting so sick they need to go to hospital. So they are an important next step in our fight against the pandemic. But we should look at these antivirals as another option to manage COVID-19, not a silver bullet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS4 Indy

As deaths attributed to ‘superbugs’ increase, doctors look to cut down on antibiotics

INDIANAPOLIS — The term “superbug” has become increasingly popular in recent years.  Cases of superbugs or antibiotic-resistant bacteria have been on the rise, and now new research shows they’re killing more people than HIV/AIDS and malaria.   A new study published in the medical journal The Lancet found that in 2019, drug-resistant infections directly killed […]
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

A South African company addresses vaccine supply inequity, despite Canada's lack of support

Since late 2020, the inequitable access across the globe to COVID-19 vaccines has been a glaring problem. But a remarkable achievement earlier this month offers hope that the supply of vaccines to developing countries will improve: Afrigen Biologics, a South African based company, produced its own version of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This was achieved with no support from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, the manufacturer of the other mRNA vaccine. What many don’t realize is that two Canadian companies control a key component of the mRNA vaccines. Busy fighting over their lucrative patent rights, there is no sign they shared their technology...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Antibiotics#Superbugs#Canadian#Pexels Shvets Production#Amr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

New drug combinations found for resistant cancers

Sanger researchers have created the world's largest novel resource using systematic drug testing and genetics analyses to show new potential drug combinations for breast, colon, and pancreatic cancer. New analysis has highlighted multiple drug combinations that could be effective therapies for some types of hard-to-treat cancers. The research, from the...
CANCER
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

Ukraine conflict: Why Russia is mostly protected from sanctions

When U.S. President Joe Biden released the first wave of sanctions on Russia on Feb. 22, he vowed to make Vladimir Putin “a pariah on the international stage” for his aggression against Ukraine. The Biden administration began by sanctioning two Russian banks and 42 of their subsidiaries, five Russian-flagged cargo vessels, tankers and container ships, and three men who make up Putin’s inner circle, and their family members. By the end of the week, after Putin’s forces had fully invaded Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury had scaled-up its actions, disrupting Russian banks’ access to U.S. dollars. The European Union, United Kingdom...
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Antibiotic-prescribing algorithm cuts the risk of antibiotic resistance by half

Antibiotics are a double-edged sword: on the one hand, antibiotics are essential to curing bacterial infections. On the other, their use promotes the appearance and proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Using genomic sequencing techniques and machine learning analysis of patient records, the researchers have developed an antibiotic prescribing algorithm which cuts the risk of emergence of antibiotic resistance by half.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Hospitals are Hotspots for Antibiotic-Resistant Germs

While antibiotics have saved millions of lives, misusing them can speed up how fast bacteria evolve to resist them. And it turns out that one of the biggest hotspots for these antibiotic-resistant bacteria…is hospitals.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Disarming Antibiotic Resistance in Deadly Bacteria

Scientists think they may have uncovered a whole new approach to fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which, if successful, would help address a health crisis responsible for more deaths every year than either AIDS or malaria. A team of researchers led by Despoina Mavridou of The University of Texas at Austin found...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Masking in schools: A doctor and COVID-19 researcher explains how it keeps children safe

My time as a medical student showed me that one of the most challenging things a parent can face is a sick child, whether the illness is from dehydration, appendicitis or cancer. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to childhood hospitalizations. Fortunately, the COVID vaccine offers significant protection. Unvaccinated adolescents were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated. However, of all children infected by the virus throughout the pandemic, vaccinated and unvaccinated, roughly one out of 100 children needed to be hospitalized, which indicated disease so severe they require medical intervention to keep them safe and alive. As...
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s housing crisis will not be solved by building more of the same

Canada’s “housing bubble,” along with increasing sale and rental prices, has led to calls for building more housing. However, the housing crisis will not be solved by building more of the same like condos and suburban homes for single families. But alternatives to housing-as-commodity could offer a partial solution to the bubble, and housing inequality more broadly. One underlying reason for calls for more housing supply is the notion of private property and its historical connection to citizenship. Early Canadian legislation divided and granted land to white settlers as private property to encourage occupation. Another reason is financial; home ownership is...
HOMELESS
TheConversationCanada

How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2

Nature is analogue. It is not a binary system. In the living world there are no explicit switches that discreetly turn systems on or off. Rather, nature adjusts systems through analogue dials, like an old radio — gradually changing variables to achieve balance and equilibrium to ensure that life is sustainable and carries on. Evolution proceeds in this way, with new life forms appearing and some disappearing over millennia — or, in the case of microbial pathogens (viruses, bacteria and parasites) over days or weeks. Evolutionary change results from two opposing forces: Positive selection reproduces beneficial genetic variations that enable the virus...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

The extraordinary powers of the Emergencies Act continue into a second week

On Feb. 21, Canada’s House of Commons took historic action on voting to confirm the motion of declaring a national emergency. The Emergencies Act remains in effect for the coming days, if not weeks. Extraordinary powers can continue to be used for dealing with the crises of blockades, occupations and continued threats to social order due to anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters for the time being. The motion — “That, pursuant to section 58 of the Emergencies Act, this House confirm the declaration of a public order emergency proclaimed on February 14, 2022” — was approved by a vote of 185 to...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy