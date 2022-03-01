ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin Soars While Russian Ruble Turns to Rubble

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3xpb_0eSOzFGb00

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soared Tuesday as the U.S. and other nations impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Bitcoin was up 16.8% to $44,527 at last check, according to CoinGecko, while ethereum jumped 15.2% to $3,024 and dogecoin rose nearly 10% to $0.136406.

'A Cascade of Sanctions'

The U.S and Europe announced the exclusion of several Russian banks from the SWIFT network, referring to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications.

The society is a consortium financial institutions worldwide use as a crucial communications line for global commerce.

The ruble fell about 30% against the dollar Monday — making it worth less than 1 U.S. cent.

"The intrinsic value of bitcoin is now in full display on the whole world," Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, said on Twitter.

Thomas Westwater, analyst at DailyFX, noted that bitcoin had cleared "above the 40,000 psychological level."

"The cascade of sanctions being piled onto Russia from the United States and its allies, including the removal of major Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, has effectively marooned the Russian banking system from the global financial markets," Westwater said, "casting doubt on Russia’s financial ability to weather the economic penalties. The Russian Ruble tumbled further against the Greenback overnight, with USD/RUB rising more than 20%."

'A Way to Get Out of the Ruble'

The sharp rise in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies comes amid a significant uptick in trading volumes in Russia’s Ruble and Ukraine’s Hryvnia, Westwater noted, citing data firm Kaiko.

"Russian oligarchs and others who fear being impacted by the sanctions may be fleeing to bitcoin, given its perceived insulation from the traditional financial system," he said. "Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, requested major exchanges to restrict users with a Russian address on Monday."

Nicholas Cawley, strategist at DailyFX said that "the move higher in bitcoin has seen tough resistance at $39.6k taken out with ease, and now sets up BTC for a run at the next zone of resistance between $45.5k and $45.8k."

"Given the situation in Russia, it is likely that many Russian citizens and possibly even their banks are moving to bitcoin as the ruble crashes," said Rance Masheck, CEO of iVest+. "Keep in mind that while the ruble is down considerably since last week, the Central Bank is still supporting it and propping it up, so there is concern in Russia that it will fall further."

Masheck said that moving to cryptocurrencies is "a way to get out of the ruble and put their money in a secure digital system that can be used around the world."

'Unite Against Evil'

At the current price level of around $44,000, he added, "bitcoin's market cap now exceeds the Ruble by over $100 billion."

"This is what happens when democracies across the world unite against evil," U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted, referring to the ruble's slide.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas with Oanda, said that Western allies are delivering "harsher sanctions and restrictions on Russian banks and that is bolstering the argument for blockchain products that will compete with the SWIFT network."

"Bitcoin and all the top altcoins are rallying today as investors realize the likelihood of massive investments into DeFi following the latest round of Russian sanctions," he said. "The White House and Treasury are also looking to make it harder for Russians to use crypto to get their money out of Russia."

Moya said the fact is that some Russians have already done that and "now they will be stuck 'hodling' until sanctions are removed, because they don't want to risk getting caught and losing their entire crypto investment."

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Cryptocurrencies#Coingecko#Dogecoin#Swift#The Russian Ruble
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy