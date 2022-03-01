ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

How a Devastating Bus Accident Changed Frida Kahlo's Life and Inspired Her Art

By Elizabeth Svoboda
HISTORY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Frida Kahlo was 18 years old, she seemed on the verge of claiming the life she’d imagined. The daughter of a German artist father and a Mexican mother, Kahlo had wanted to be a doctor since she was a child. She was pursuing that dream through her studies at the...

www.history.com

Related
CentralTrack

[Review] The Frida Kahlo Immersive Nightmare.

Sorry, But It’s Time To Be Honest About These Immersive Art Exhibits That Keep Popping Up In Dallas — They’re Not Worth It. The Frida Kahlo Immersive Dream, or as we’re calling it, the Immersive Nightmare, is an art exhibit currently on display throughout the country including the hub of Dallas. Although, how can you not already know about the art exhibit with the endless stream of Instagram advertisements that seem to bombard your feed every few seconds?
DALLAS, TX
Mercury News

Experience the amazing art of Frida Kahlo in a new way

Mara R. Kahlo gets a bit emotional as she talks about the new multimedia art installation focusing on both the life and art of Frida Kahlo. “You can see not only Frida the artist, you can see also the human being — the woman,” says the legendary artist’s only grandniece.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Time Out Global

Take a look inside Chicago’s “Immersive Frida Kahlo” exhibition

When it was initially announced last November, the latest show at the Lighthouse ArtSpace inside the Germania Club Building was titled “Frida: Immersive Dream.” But organizers clearly decided that there's a certain amount of brand recognition after the success of “Immersive Van Gogh,” recently renaming the Frida Kahlo show to fall in line with the established “Immersive [INSERT ARTIST NAME HERE]” template. As it turns out, the initial “Immersive Dreams” descriptor was very appropriate, considering the often surreal nature of the show's source material. This set of projections celebrating Kahlo's work manages to harness the emotional and sometimes political nature of her work—in many ways, it makes better use of the experiential format than the Van Gogh display.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Immersive Exhibit Showcases Works of Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo returns to Chicago, this time in a new immersive experience. The exhibit showcases the work of the influential Mexican-born artist in 360-degrees. Ahead of the exhibit’s opening, we spoke with Kahlo’s grandniece and great grandniece. They say unlike other exhibitions, this experience depicts the Frida their family knew.
CHICAGO, IL
WCVB

Indulge in cookies at Levain Bakery and immerse yourself artwork by Frida Kahlo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Crispy on the outside…ooey-gooey on the inside.Levain Bakery is finally bringing baked goods to Boston, setting up shop on Newbury Street. Hooray!. The Lighthouse Artspace at the Castle in Boston welcomes traveling exhibit Immersive: Frida Kahlo. Guests can immersive themselves in Kahlo’s art and also learn about the complex woman behind her pieces.
BOSTON, MA
Sedona.Biz

Exhibition on Screen ‘Frida Kahlo’ encore March 15

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with the encore of “Frida Kahlo”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colors, [...] The post Exhibition on Screen ‘Frida Kahlo’ encore March 15 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
CBS Denver

Frida Kahlo’s Artwork Comes To Life In New Denver Exhibit

DENVER (CBS4)– The Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition premieres at Lighthouse Denver on March 3 and runs through May 30. The immersive experience transports you into the life of the 20th century Mexican artist through her artwork.(credit: immersive-frida.com) Kahlo was known for her self-portraits and use of vibrant colors. The exhibition brings some of her best-known works to life through huge displays of digital art, accompanied by music.(credit: immersive-frida.com) The experience takes about 45-50 minutes total. Lighthouse Immersive and Maestro Immersive Art organized this new immersive experience after the success of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition, but organizers say the Frida exhibition is a unique experience, taking you through the journey of her life, love and struggles through her art.(credit: immersive-frida.com) Tickets for Immersive Frida Kahlo start at $39.99. LINK: Immersive Frida Kahlo
DENVER, CO
