Report: 76ers eyeing former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan

 6 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers are close to acquiring former All-Star center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN reported.

Jordan, 33, could join the team either as a free agent signing or as a waiver claim, per Monday’s report.

He signed a one-year, $2.6 million minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in September appeared in five games since Christmas. The Lakers waived him Monday with an intent to use the roster spot to sign point guard D.J. Augustin.

Jordan averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32 games (19 starts) this season for the Lakers, his fifth NBA team and his 14th NBA campaign.

The two-time NBA season rebounding leader owns career averages of 9.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in 964 games (775 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers (2008-18), Dallas Mavericks (2018-19), New York Knicks (2019), Brooklyn Nets (2019-21) and Lakers.

The 76ers reportedly have been shopping for a backup for All-Star center Joel Embiid since trading Andre Drummond to the Nets in last month’s deal to acquire James Harden.

–Field Level Media

