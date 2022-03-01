ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Macy’s Will Spend $5 Billion by 2025 on Improving Diversity and Sustainability Efforts

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487H9a_0eSOyYgX00

Click here to read the full article.

Macy’s Inc. is doubling down on its sustainability and equity efforts.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the department store chain said it has launched the “Mission Every One” social purpose platform, which commits the company to leveraging its resources, talent and scale to “create a brighter future with bold representation for all,” the retailer said.

Built on three pillars of impact — people, communities and planet — Macy’s said it will direct $5 billion of the company’s spend through 2025 to the partners, products, people and programs that help create a more equitable and sustainable future.

“Mission Every One will be an essential part of how we operate and the decisions that we make as a business,” said Jeff Gennette , Macy’s chairman and CEO in a statement. “We believe that when our business enables everyone to stand in their truth and have a seat at the table, they realize their full potential, which unlocks innovation and progress for all.”

Among the program’s people-focused strategy, Macy’s is increasing its investment in underrepresented designers, brands and business partners, as well as products and service providers across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s . The department store giant noted that a portion of its overall $5 billion commitment will support retail and non-retail diverse-owned businesses, investments in diverse retail development programs including “The Workshop at Macy’s,” and expand its offering of certified sustainable products.

In order to promote diversity within the organization, Macy’s said it will accelerate its representation goals among leadership by achieving 30% ethnically diverse representation by 2025 at the director level and above.

Other people-related initiatives include investing approximately $35 million over the next 4 years in a fully funded education benefit program through Guild Education; raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by May 1, 2022; and focusing its corporate grant funding toward organizations advancing human rights, racial justice, workforce development and economic opportunity.

As for its community pillar, Macy’s said it will donate more than $100 million by 2025 to nonprofit organizations that support the emotional well-being and education of underrepresented youth like Girls Inc., The Trust for Public Land, APIA Scholars and The Trevor Project. Macy’s said donations will be funded through customer giving and round-up campaigns, in addition to corporate grants and colleague donations across Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.

Macy’s is also committed to providing $2 million by 2025 to support programs and scholarships for underrepresented youth in fashion, design and sustainability, and offering mentorship and employment opportunities throughout the business.

And when it comes to the planet, the retailer said it is increasing the use of sustainably sourced raw materials and fibers in the design of its private-label products — such as cotton, synthetic and wood-based materials — to support its goal of achieving 100% preferred materials in Macy’s private brands by 2030.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Kohl’s Plans to Open 100 New Smaller-Format Stores Over Four Years

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is looking to diversify its store fleet. The department store retailer announced on Monday a plan to open more than 100 new smaller-format Kohl’s stores over the next four years. The news was announced along with updated financial targets and goals for the company’s shop-in-shop Sephora business ahead of the retailer’s investor day. Focusing on smaller stores could help Kohl’s leverage its existing consumer base and attract more shoppers with services such as buy online, pick up in-store, as well as self check-out. Kohl’s currently operates more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. Other department...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Kohl’s Says Its 2021 Results Prove the Plan to Maximize Profitability Is Working. One Activist Investor is Still Skeptical.

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s said on Tuesday that the restructuring of its business has helped it achieve profitability and record earnings per share in 2021. The retailer said it hit an all-time record of adjusted earnings per share of $7.33 in 2021, with an operating margin of 8.6% that surpassed its goal of 7% to 8% two years ahead of schedule. Kohl’s also posted a better-than expected Q4 EPS of $2.20 versus an expected $2.12. Q4 revenues reached $6.22 billion, short of a predicted $6.54 billion, according to analysts. In light of the results, Kohl’s shared an optimistic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
enr.com

Ironworkers: Pre-Apprenticeships Can Help Improve Industry's Diversity

Contractors and unions looking to recruit more women and people of color need to take the first step of reaching out with pre-apprenticeship programs, according to a group of panelists who spoke during the North American Ironworkers/IMPACT Conference in San Francisco on Feb. 22. These efforts are particularly important now,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Products#Diversity#Macy S Inc#Bloomingdale#Guild Education
WWD

Macy’s Commits $5 Billion to Socially Responsible Purposes

Macy’s Inc. will spend $5 billion through 2025 to support products, programs and individuals working toward sustainability and equality. The retailer’s new social purpose platform, called Mission Every One, extends “enterprise-wide.”. “Macy’s Inc. has long been a strong partner to the local communities in which we operate....
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hibbett Says It Could Benefit From Nike’s DTC Push, Thanks to Its Position as a Key Retail Partner

Click here to read the full article. Hibbett Sports could reap some benefits from Nike’s shift towards DTC channels. As Nike dials back its business with certain wholesale partners, key retailers that have maintained a strong flow of inventory from the Swoosh now have an even bigger competitive advantage as remaining chains still carrying the high-demand brand. As such, Hibbett Sports is forecasting tailwinds to its business in the wake of Nike’s recent actions to further limit the amount of product is distributes to third party stores. Last week, Foot Locker posted a bleak outlook for 2022, largely due to the impact...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Retail Added 37,000 Jobs in February, Despite Persisting Labor Shortages

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. added more jobs than expected in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 jobs in January, beating expectations from estimates that saw payroll growth of 440,000 jobs. While February’s job gains beat the 467,000 jobs added in January, these numbers are still down about 1.4% from pre-pandemic levels in February of 2020. Job gains were seen across leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, and construction. Retail trade employment rose by 37,000 in February, bolstered by a 12,000 job gain in building...
RETAIL
Footwear News

H.E.R. Blooms in a Floral Printed Robe, Black Trousers and Pink Platforms at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. blossoms in refined splendor for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The “Damage” singer attended the red carpet for the event, where she wore a look that aligned with her distinct tastes. Performers for the empowering night of music included Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers. When it comes to H.E.R.’s look, she wore a mostly black ensemble that consisted of a floral printed robe that had a black, red, pink and white color scheme. Underneath, she opted for a slick black jumpsuit that emphasizes being stretchy and comfortable, along with a...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Dollar General Plans to Create 10,000 New Jobs This Year as It Ramps Up Growth

Click here to read the full article. Dollar General is hiring. The retailer announced on Friday that it plans to create as many as 10,000 new jobs this year through expected new store, distribution center and private fleet growth. Dollar General said that these new career opportunities represent an estimated 6% overall increase to its current workforce. Among the available roles are regional directors, district managers, store managers, assistant store managers, part-time and full-time lead sales associates and part-time sales associates at Dollar General’s 18,000-plus stores across the U.S. It is also hiring for positions within its general warehouse, human resources, inventory...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Benzinga

Recap: Macy's Q4 Earnings

Macy's (NYSE:M) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macy's beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $1.96. Revenue was up $1.89 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Paul Andrew Is Back — Here’s What the Designer Is Doing Differently With His Brand This Time

Click here to read the full article. How to approach a luxury brand relaunch? Paul Andrew, who is coming back in focus with his namesake collection after a three-year hiatus, is starting from scratch. “There’s [very little here] that’s reminiscent of the past,” said the designer, who left his post as Ferragamo’s creative director last May, and has used the break to plot a new path. “It’s been an amazing time away from the distractions of the day to day, and it made me think about what I wanted to do next,” Andrew said at Paris Fashion Week today. “I missed my...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Karol G Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ in Red Gown and Sparkly Pumps at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Karol G looked to Julia Roberts when dressing for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. The star posed on the red carpet with numerous female music stars, including Normani, Banks, Christina Aguilera and more. The “Tusa” singer hit the red carpet in an outfit instantly reminiscent of Roberts’ iconic 1990 romantic film, “Pretty Woman.” The Crocs collaborator paid tribute to Roberts in a flowing red off-the-shoulder gown, which she teased by sharing a movie still of Roberts on social media. Her gown received a modern-day update...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Adidas Names Alasdhair Willis as Chief Creative Officer

Click here to read the full article. Adidas on Thursday named Alasdhair Willis to the role of chief creative officer, effective in April. In his new role, Willis will oversee the creative direction for Adidas and help “deliver a unified Adidas brand experience” across the three major divisions of performance, originals and sportswear, a press release read. The appointment comes two years after Adidas’ global creative director Paul Gaudio left the company days after leaving a controversial comment on a Complex Instagram post. He had been in that role since 2014 and led creative leadership across all Adidas brands. Willis has worked with...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Tinashe Plays With Color in a Multicolored Polka-Dot Dress for Billboard Women in Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Tinashe is not afraid of color. The “2 On” singer was spotted on the red carpet for the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night, wearing a punchy outfit suitable for the cutting-edge musician. When it comes to the outfit, Tinashe went with a polka-dotted gown from Christopher John Rogers that featured a myriad of colors including green, purple, red and orange in various shades. The dress was strapless and incorporated a structured bodice attached to a pegged-shaped skirt that jutted out in the back of the garment. Tinashe elected to keep her accessories simple,...
MUSIC
MarketWatch

Macy's to spend $5 billion by 2025 to create a more equitable future, to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour by May 1

Macy's Inc. M, -5.36% said Tuesday it is planning to spend $5 billion by 2025 to create a more equitable and sustainable future, with the launch of its Mission Every One, a social purpose platform. In addition to using more sustainable materials, the company is raising its minimum wage for all workers to $15 an hour by May 1 and will offer fully funded education for colleagues starting in March. "The social purpose platform is built on three pillars of impact -- people, communities, and planet -- and will direct $5 billion of the company's spend, scaling through 2025, to the partners, products, people, and programs that help create a more equitable and sustainable future," the company said in a statement. Shares were down 1% premarket, but have gained 69% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

In a Surprise Move, Josh Schulman Is Exiting Michael Kors, Capri + John Idol Will Stay on as CEO

Click here to read the full article. In a surprise move, Josh Schulman is leaving Capri Holdings — just six months after joining the company as CEO of Michael Kors. Schulman, who previously led Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Jimmy Choo, was set to take on a bigger role and become CEO of Capri in September, succeeding chairman and CEO John Idol. (In addition to Kors, Capri owns Choo and Versace.) Instead, Idol is staying on in his current role. “At Capri Holdings, we are executing against our clear strategic vision for growing our three powerful fashion luxury brands and seeing strong results,” Idol...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News

96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy