Bucs GM: We’ll ‘leave the light on’ for Tom Brady

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says the Buccaneers will “leave the light on” for Tom Brady in case the quarterback decides to unretire.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht said during an NFL Network appearance Tuesday. “We’ll leave the light on. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Licht is in Indianapolis to attend this week’s scouting combine, where he said the team is “trying to make our plans to move forward” without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. “If that’s the case that we need to move forward,” Licht then added with a giant “if.”

Brady, 44, announced his retirement on Feb. 1 after leading the NFL in passing attempts (719), completions (485), yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) in his 22nd season in 2021.

Barely a week later, he fueled speculation about his future plans by telling host Jim Gray “never say never” when asked about playing in 2022 on the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Licht’s comments sound more optimistic than those of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who has said he would be “shocked” if Brady returns.

A 15-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time NFL MVP, Brady is the league’s all-time leader with 84,520 passing yards and 624 touchdown passes.

–Field Level Media

