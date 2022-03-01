Take part in a photo in front of the Old Edison plant for a City of Boston time capsule project

Love it or hate it, the giant pink power plant known as the old Boston Edison is an iconic South Boston landmark. Well, it’s going to be torn down soon to make way for a large scale development and Southie resident and City of Boston Office of Neighborhood Services liaison Haley Dillon wants to capture its image for a 2022 City of Boston time capsule and she wants you – the South Boston residents – to be a a part of it!

The photo will take place on Tuesday, March 1st at 5pm – meet in the Fedex parking lot. There will be a sign-in sheet so you can document that you were there for the photo! How cool is that!

Image via Boston Herald