ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Take part in a photo in front of the Old Edison plant for a City of Boston time capsule project

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago

Love it or hate it, the giant pink power plant known as the old Boston Edison is an iconic South Boston landmark. Well, it’s going to be torn down soon to make way for a large scale development and Southie resident and City of Boston Office of Neighborhood Services liaison Haley Dillon wants to capture its image for a 2022 City of Boston time capsule and she wants you – the South Boston residents – to be a a part of it!

The photo will take place on Tuesday, March 1st at 5pm – meet in the Fedex parking lot. There will be a sign-in sheet so you can document that you were there for the photo! How cool is that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzNsT_0eSOxG4u00

Image via Boston Herald

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 34 B Street

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 22 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM to discuss 34 B Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/34BST-3-22 Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 889 6143. Project Description:. Meeting of...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Bell’s Market – last weekend before construction begins

This will be the last official weekend for the legendary Bell’s Market to be open before a major construction project begins. The project consists of the demolition of the existing single story structure occupying the site and the construction of a 5-story mixed use building with approx. 7835 square feet of ground floor retail space, 32 residential units, and 23 off-street parking spaces.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Caught in Southie

BPHC votes to rescind mask mandate beginning Saturday

The Boston Public Health Commission met on Tuesday to discuss the city’s mask requirements for schools and businesses. Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the BPHC director and Mayor Michelle Wu’s health commissioner recommended, based on the current numbers and metrics, to rescind the mask mandate beginning Saturday, March 5th. This would not apply to Boston Public Schools which continues to have a mask rule in place for students and teachers.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Lenox Sophia granted a BYOB license

Lenox Sophia– the casual and cozy fine dining restaurant that opened last month on A Street just received a Bring Your Own Bottle (malt beverage/beer/wine) license from the City of Boston. It goes into effect on Wednesday, March 2nd. This new Southie spot is owned and operated by Chef...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu recommends CPA funding for 52 Neighborhood Projects totaling more than $27 Million

This includes $14.6 million in affordable housing projects; $6.1 million in historic preservation projects; and $6.4 million in recreational use and open space projects. BOSTON – Monday, February 28, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston Community Preservation Committee (CPC) today announced their recommendation of 52 projects, totaling over $27 million in grants through the Community Preservation Act (CPA) current funding round. Following the CPC’s public hearing and vote and Mayor Wu’s recommendation, the proposed projects have been filed with the Boston City Council for a vote of approval. Projects supported with Community Preservation Act funding must create or preserve affordable housing, historic sites, or open space and recreation.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Capsule#Power Plant#Boston Edison
Caught in Southie

Ash Wednesday in South Boston

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday – marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent before Easter Sunday. Many Catholics will signify Ash Wednesday by getting ashes placed in the shape of a cross on their foreheads. It’s technically not a Holy Day of Obligation but if you’re into this ritual, here’s where to get your ashes – please see below:
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Caught in Southie

City of Boston Announces the Return of Outdoor Dining

One step closer to spring! Applications for the 2022 outdoor dining season are now open. BOSTON – Thursday, February 24, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the return of the Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Licensing Board, Boston Fire Department, Inspectional Services Department, Boston Transportation Department, Public Improvement Commission, Disabilities Commission, Public Works, Office of Economic Development, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. The Outdoor Dining Program is a citywide initiative that allows restaurants the use of expanded public spaces for outdoor dining. The applications for the 2022 Outdoor Dining Pilot Program are now open. Those interested can apply here.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

2022 Parade Route

After a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday, 20 March 2022 at 1pm ET. In recognition of ongoing challenges to public health and safety caused by the pandemic, the parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of inclement weather. It will start at Broadway T Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut road. Please see the image below for complete details.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Caught in Southie

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday 20 March 2022

After a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday, 20 March 2022 at 1pm ET. In recognition of ongoing challenges to public health and safety caused by the pandemic, the parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of inclemate weather. It will start at Broadway T Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut road. Please see the image below for complete details.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Caught in Southie

Do you recognize this guy who threw a metal object on 3rd rail at Andrew Station

On February 22, 2022 at approximately 12:30AM at the MBTA’s Andrew Sq. Station the male depicted within intentionally threw an unknown metal object into the pit (southbound side) creating a unsafe area for the incoming train. The metal object landed on the electrified 3rd rail. Power was shut off and MBTA personnel removed the object. This senseless act caused service delays on the Red Line.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie SZN is back! Support our South Boston Businesses

As we all know, St. Patrick’s Day is a huge celebration in South Boston!. The South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation are pleased to announce SouthieSZN (hint SZN = Season), a March promotion to encourage shopping, dining, and pampering to support local South Boston businesses.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – February 25th

With snow in the forecast, here’s a little snowy edition of the our Weekend Picks. On Sunday, February 27th, Publico will host its official five year birthday bash featuring complimentary bites, themed cocktails and some special treats for guests and neighbors. The fun takes place from 5pm-9pm. Friday Morning...
FOOD & DRINKS
Caught in Southie

“Snow Way!” 6-8 inches coming our way!

It’s the old, “See this? Watch out for that!” coming our way. With spring like temps on Wednesday, we are all breathing a sigh of relief – we’re almost done with winter. But Mother Nature has different plans with potentially 8 inches of snow on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Parking PSA: You can’t just park anywhere

We realize the South Boston has a parking crisis. It’s hard to find a spot. You circle the blocks and can’t find anything – especially late at night. Well, on Friday night, someone just decided to just park his/her car in this spot at the corner at G and 7th – clearly understanding that his spot is in fact not a legal spot. Most of the time you can’t even park close to corner of intersections in the city due to the fact emergency vehicles like fire trucks need to make the turns.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Where to Watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Whether you’re heading into Southie to watch the parade with friends, family or heading to an open house, here are some suggestions of spots to take it all in! Godspeed!. Broadway MBTA Station The South Boston parade starts at the Broadway T stop at 1 p.m. walk up a few blocks and find a spot to stand.
LIFESTYLE
Caught in Southie

February Vacation Ideas 2022

Keep those kids entertained this week! Here are some local neighborhood suggestion for school vacation week!. The Murphy Rink is offering public skating through the winter. If you don’ t have skates, don’t worry. You can rent them from Teddy – he is the skate master (and local legend). If your blades are dull, he’ll sharpen ’em up for you! So bundle up the family and head to the rink! For hours of public skating visit here!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy