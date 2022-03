The day has finally come to flip the calendars from February to March — a task that, while somewhat trivial, also serves as a reminder that winter is in its final days for many across the U.S. Per Farmer's Almanac, March 20 marks the official start to the 2022 spring season which, in reality, is less than three weeks away. However, we all know that the time between now and then can sometimes feel like much longer. Fortunately, several restaurant chains have already rolled out new seasonal menus to help get us in a refreshed state of mind as we push through these last few days of winter.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO