ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vaping May Be Worse Than Smoking for Your Nose and Throat

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2XCi_0eSOx3gi00

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be at greater risk than tobacco cigarette smokers for cancers of the nose, sinuses and throat, according to a new study.

That's because vapers and hookah users are more than twice as likely to exhale smoke through their nose as cigarette smokers, who typically exhale smoke through the mouth, the researchers explained.

"Our findings suggest that the unique way vapers and hookah smokers use their devices may expose the nose and sinuses to far more emissions than cigarettes," said study lead author Emma Karey, a postdoctoral research fellow at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

These may in turn increase their risk for upper respiratory diseases, Karey explained in a medical center news release.

The researchers observed 123 vapers and 122 cigarettes smokers on the streets of New York City. They also monitored 96 people smoking inside two hookah bars.

They found that 63% of vapers and 50% of hookah smokers exhaled through their nose, compared with 22% of cigarette smokers.

More than 1 in 20 American adults are vapers. Past research has shown that both e-cigarettes and hookahs expose users' respiratory systems to higher levels of nicotine, carbon monoxide and other toxic chemicals than traditional cigarettes and cigars.

However, the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes and hookahs remain poorly understood.

"Because vaping and hookah devices are used differently than traditional cigarettes, we need to consider diseases of both the nose and lungs to evaluate their safety before judging whether one is more risky than another," said study co-author Terry Gordon, a professor of environmental medicine at NYU Langone.

In a related study, the same research team found increased damage in the nasal passages of vapers and hookah users. Levels of inflammatory compounds released by defense cells in the nose were up to 10 times higher for vapers and hookah users compared to cigarette smokers.

Further research is needed to confirm whether this nasal damage in vapers and hookah users is actually due to how they expel smoke and not from unrelated issues, Gordon noted.

The study was published March 1 in the journal Tobacco Use Insights.

More information

There's more on vaping at the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse.

SOURCE: NYU Langone Health, news release, March 1, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19 will be more like smoking than the flu

Deaths from tobacco use and deaths from the pandemic have one thing in common. Many of them could have been prevented by a behavioral change. NYS extends authority to create COVID-19 regulations. The numbers. Not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a “modifiable health risk on par with smoking.” Smoking is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vapers exhale from nose more often than cigarette smokers

E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more than twice as likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, who favor exhaling the emissions from their mouth, a new study shows. The finding makes it plausible that the former group is at risk for inflammation and cancers of the nose, sinuses, and throat, conditions seen less often in cigarette smokers, according to the study authors.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Nicotine#Pipe Smoking#Nyu Langone#Postdoctoral Research#Vaping May#Healthday News#Nyu Langone Health#American
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Lung cancer: This tea, equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes, triples risk

Varieties of herbal tea have been shown to boost one’s immune system, reduce inflammation and even to prevent cancer and heart disease. But, a particular type of tea is believed to triple the risk of getting cancer and should be avoided. Not your ordinary energy booster. Yerba maté -...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can COVID-19 Only Be Shortness of Breath? Causes & Treatment

Shortness of breath may be a symptom of COVID-19, but on its own it is unlikely to be a sign of infection. If shortness of breath is accompanied by symptoms such as severe chest pain, nausea, swelling, inflammation, or fever, seek immediate medical assistance. How is shortness of breath evaluated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Smoking Weed May Make You Age Faster, Epigenetic Study Reveals

Smoking cannabis may result in an acceleration of the biological aging process, according to a new study in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. After analyzing the epigenomes of 154 people in the US, the researchers found that by the time they hit 30, regular stoners tend to display patterns of genetic activation that are beyond their years.
HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy