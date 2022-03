STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The revelry, pageantry and controversy of Staten Island’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade returned to Forest Avenue in West Brighton on Sunday. Hundreds of spectators clad in green — many waving rainbow flags — lined the street and packed local bars as the parade stepped off, hearkening a feeling of both normalcy and division in what could be the final stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade was one of the last public events before a citywide shutdown in 2020.

