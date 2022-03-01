ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pfizer Vaccine Much Less Potent in Kids Aged 5-11

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdal1_0eSOvwLy00

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh data shows that Pfizer's COVID vaccine is far less powerful at preventing infection among children ages 5 to 11 than teens, a finding that could leave some parents of younger children worried.

The vaccine -- the only one authorized for that age group in the United States -- does prevent severe illness in young children, according to data collected during the Omicron surge. But it offers almost no protection against coronavirus infection, even within a month after full immunization, researchers said.

Why? One reason may be that children receive one-third the dose given to older children and adults, researchers and federal officials who have reviewed the data told The New York Times. The disappointing findings follow recent trial results that showed the vaccine performed poorly in children aged 2 to 4, who received an even smaller dose.

“It’s disappointing, but not entirely surprising, given this is a vaccine developed in response to an earlier variant,” said study leader Eli Rosenberg, deputy director for science at the New York State Department of Health. “It looks very distressing to see this rapid decline, but it’s again all against Omicron.”

The findings were published in the preprint server medRxiv, and have not yet been peer-reviewed.

Despite the lackluster results, Rosenberg and other public health experts said they recommend the shot for children, because the vaccine continues to guard against severe disease in this group.

“We need to make sure we emphasize the doughnut and not the hole,” Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a pediatric vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University, told the Times.

In the latest study, Rosenberg and his colleagues analyzed data from 852,384 fully vaccinated children aged 12 to 17 and 365,502 fully vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 between the middle of December and the end of January.

The vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalization declined to 73 percent from 85 percent in the older children. In the younger children, effectiveness dropped to 48 percent from 100 percent. But because very few children were hospitalized, these estimates have wide margins of error, the Times said.

The vaccine's performance against infection was even worse: It dropped to 51 percent from 66 percent in older children, while it plummeted to 12 percent from 68 percent in younger children.

The numbers change dramatically between ages 11 and 12. During the week ending Jan. 30, the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection was 67 percent in 12-year-olds, but just 11 percent in 11-year-old children, the study found.

“The difference between the two age groups is striking,” Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told the Times.

The difference may be due to dosage: While 12-year-old children got 30 micrograms of the vaccine -- the same dose given to adults -- children who were 11 and younger received only 10 micrograms, he noted.

“This is super interesting because it would almost suggest that it’s the dose that makes the difference,” he added. “The question is how to fix that.”

Just days ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations that would allow the majority of Americans to stop wearing masks, including in schools.

The new data also raises important questions about the Biden administration’s strategy for vaccinating younger children. Only about one in four children aged 5 to 11 has received two doses of the vaccine. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had already postponed an expert panel meeting to weigh two doses of the vaccine for children under 5 after Pfizer submitted more data suggesting two doses were not strongly protective against the Omicron variant.

Importantly, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are all testing Omicron-specific versions of their vaccines.

Many parents want to vaccinate their children to prevent them from spreading the virus to vulnerable relatives, to keep them in school or to avoid the possibility of long COVID. Experts acknowledged that the latest data does little to ease those concerns.

Still, the vaccines “provide more protection than we think,” Jessica Andriesen, a vaccine data expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told the Times. “They may also make it so that your kid who brings home COVID isn’t shedding virus as much as they would be if they weren’t vaccinated, and they also may have it for a shorter amount of time."

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID vaccines and kids.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#The Vaccines#Vaccine Trial#Healthday News#Covid#Omicron#The New York Times#Vanderbilt University
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
Boston

The COVID vaccine we need now may not be a shot

HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Vaccine Effectiveness Up After Three COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness (VE) is increased after three doses but wanes with time since vaccination after receipt of two or three doses, according to research published in the Feb. 11 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Deadline

CDC Alters Covid Vaccine Guidance For Americans Ages 12-64 & For Moderately Immunocompromised Individuals

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control today shared with clinicians newly revised Covid vaccination guidelines for Americans ages 12-64, those people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and those who had the Janssen vaccine. In issuing the changes, the CDC emphasized that the approved Covid vaccines are safe and that they already have averted an estimated 1.1 million additional virus-related deaths through November. Out of concern over the documented but relatively tiny number of myocarditis (heart inflammation) cases that have appeared post-vaccination in younger patients, the CDC recommended a longer interval between first and second doses. “Some...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Kansas woman's allergic reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine killed her, autopsy says

A Kansas woman's death last March has been attributed to an allergic reaction to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, an autopsy has confirmed, according to reports. Jeanie Evans, 68, struggled to breathe and speak after receiving the shot in Ozawkie, Kansas, even after she was given an EpiPen, a device meant to treat allergic reactions, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She later died at a hospital.
KANSAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy