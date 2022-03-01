ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Biden to Propose Overhaul of U.S. Nursing Homes

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSHYw_0eSOvltD00

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Minimum staffing levels will be a main feature of a major overhaul of U.S. nursing homes that President Joe Biden is expected to announce in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Staffing levels are considered a critical marker for nursing home quality, but the pandemic has left many facilities short of nurses, nursing assistants and other workers who care for patients.

In addition to staffing requirements, Biden's plan will include 20 separate actions to improve nursing home quality. However, there won't be new sources of federal funding to pay for the changes.

“Overall, these are very positive developments,” Harvard health policy professor David Grabowksi, who tracks long-term care, told the Associated Press. “If you ask the industry, they’ll tell you this will put them out of business. If you ask an advocate, they’ll say there’s plenty of money in the system. I think the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.”

Biden will also announce a $500 million (nearly 25%) increase in the nursing home inspection budget as part of the plan.

“Despite the tens of billions of federal taxpayer dollars flowing to nursing homes each year, too many continue to provide poor, substandard care that leads to avoidable resident harm,” the White House said in announcing its plan.

But nursing homes need more resources, not finger-pointing, the head of a major industry group said in a statement.

“Additional oversight without corresponding assistance will not improve resident care,” said Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. "To make real improvements, we need policymakers to prioritize investing in this chronically underfunded health care sector and support providers’ improvement on the metrics that matter for residents."

“Long-term care was already dealing with a workforce shortage prior to COVID, and the pandemic exacerbated the crisis," Parkinson added. "We would love to hire more nurses and nurse aides to support the increasing needs of our residents. However, we cannot meet additional staffing requirements when we can’t find people to fill the open positions nor when we don’t have the resources to compete against other employers."

A representative of nonprofit facilities also expressed concerns.

Medicaid, the dominant payer of long-term care services, doesn’t fully cover nursing homes’ cost," Katie Smith Sloan, president of LeadingAge, told the AP. "Regulations and enforcement, even with the best intentions, just can’t change that math," she said.

More information

Visit the U.S. National Institutes of Health for more on nursing homes and assisted living.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Democrats to Biden: Time to make changes at the White House

WASHINGTON — There's a growing sense among Democrats that it’s time for a change of course at the White House — whether that means new strategy or new staffers. On the political front, President Joe Biden’s numbers aren’t getting better, his message isn’t resonating, and his party’s midterm prospects are bleak. On policy, his Build Back Better plan is dead, Covid is alive, and inflation is rising.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden vows to crack down on poorest-performing nursing homes

The White House on Monday announced plans to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, blaming some of the 200,000-plus covid deaths of nursing home residents and staff during the pandemic on inadequate conditions. Officials said the plan would set minimum staffing levels, reduce the use of shared rooms and crack...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Parkinson
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Healthday News#State Of The Union#Harvard#The Associated Press#The White House
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
WJHG-TV

Nursing home staffing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nursing homes here in Florida are closing wings and refusing patients because they don’t have enough staff to provide the required number of direct patient care required by state law. Now, as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the homes are asking lawmakers to let them count the hours of care provided by specialists who are already seeing patients in the homes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy