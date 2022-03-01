Health Highlights: March 1, 2022

Fewer breast cancers may be 'overdiagnosed' than thought. Detection of breast tumors that might never pose a major threat to health -- overdiagnosis -- is a major reason why some experts caution against starting mammography before the age of 50. But new research finds overdiagnosis isn't as common as many had assumed. Read more

Biden Administration to overhaul U.S. nursing homes. Twenty separate actions to improve nursing home quality, and an additional $500 million increase in the nursing home inspection budget are expected to be announced in Biden's 'State of the Union' address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Is your Apple Pencil messing with your implanted defibrillator? New research finds that some portable tech devices equipped with powerful magnets can interfere with a heart implant's ability to regulate dangerous irregular heart rhythms.

Vaping may be worse than smoking for your nose and throat. That's because vapers are more than twice as likely to exhale smoke through their nose as cigarette smokers, who typically exhale smoke through the mouth, research shows.

Pfizer COVID vaccine less effective in younger children compared to older kids. Data collected during the Omicron surge shows that for 5-to-11-year-olds, the shot prevents severe illness but offers virtually no protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization.