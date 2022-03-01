Theragun Is Great, But There Are Other Good Massage Guns For Less

Boasting 3 percussion therapy levels, the Flow NANO heated massage gun provides deep tissue treatment. Percussion therapy increases your blood flow, reduces swelling and fatigue, and reduces pain trigger points all over your body. Choose from Arctic White or Graphite Grey color options of this gadget, which has an inbuilt smart heat therapy element. This unique component warms up your sore and tight muscles. It has such a portable design so it’s easy to take with you for massages wherever you go. Moreover, this compact gadget also has TSA approval, meaning you can take it on your next flight with ease. Additionally, it increases your blood circulation to allow your muscles to retrieve more oxygen and nutrients. Furthermore, with a 2-hour battery life and USB-C charging, it integrates with your other gadgets. Finally, the 50 dB sound it produces is quiet, so no one will notice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO