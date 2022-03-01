CPS Energy rate increase goes into effect March 1

Starting March 1, CPS Energy customers can expect to see a 3.85% base rate increase on monthly bills. (Thana Prasongsin/Getty Images)

Starting March 1, CPS Energy customers can expect to see a 3.85% base rate increase on monthly bills. On January 13, San Antonio City Council voted 8-3 to approve the spike. It became the first increase in eight years, aiming to support enhancements on infrastructure resiliency, technology, growth and hiring employees.

For the average residential customer, the rate increase could add $3.84 to the monthly bill, according to a news release from CPS Energy . Recovery of $418 million in paid legitimate fuel costs incurred during Winter Storm Uri would add $1.26 per month in the fuel adjustment portion of a customer's bill, spreading the costs over 25 years.

Combined, the total rate increase costs would be $5.10 for the average electric and natural gas residential customer.

As part of the rate case, CPS Energy raised the discount provided to more than 51,000 existing customers in its Affordability Discount Program (ADP) from $12.30 to $16.14, the release noted. This would offset the rate increase for low-income customers.

The energy company also committed to adding 14,000 customers to the program. Five-thousand new eligible customers have been added to ADP less than one month after City Council approved the rate increase in January.

CPS Energy noted customers can find tips on how to save money on their monthly energy bill through their My Energy Portal feature in Manage My Account. Customers can see energy use down to 15-minute increments as recently as the day before.

For more information about the rate increase, visit the CPS Energy website .

