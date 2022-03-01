Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour

Click here to read the full article.

On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind.

“The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie theater and in the presence of other Hotties, and enjoy an incredible show from one of their favorite artists,” expressed AmazeVR Co-CEO Ernest Lee in a statement. Each attendee will receive a “Hottie Mounted Displays” VR headset upon entry, which they can wear to view the concert.

Megan Thee Stallion may be planning to take her talents to the virtual screen, but she’s also gearing up to make a splash on the big screen, as the rap star recently revealed plans to pursue opportunities in Tinseltown. “I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director,” Megan shared . “For me, I love movies. I’m just definitely like a film buff. And I don’t feel like acting should look like acting. Any time I get the opportunity to act, I just behave like myself. I feel like that’s what makes it come across so naturally. Definitely, we will see some acting from Megan Thee Stallion this year.”