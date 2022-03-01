Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour
Click here to read the full article.
On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind.
“The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie theater and in the presence of other Hotties, and enjoy an incredible show from one of their favorite artists,” expressed AmazeVR Co-CEO Ernest Lee in a statement. Each attendee will receive a “Hottie Mounted Displays” VR headset upon entry, which they can wear to view the concert.More from VIBE.com
- Jennifer Hudson, Will Smith, And Issa Rae Win Big At NAACP Image Awards 2022
- Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, And More To Headline Wireless Festival 2022
- Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Hollywood Ambitions: "I Like To Create"
Megan Thee Stallion may be planning to take her talents to the virtual screen, but she’s also gearing up to make a splash on the big screen, as the rap star recently revealed plans to pursue opportunities in Tinseltown. “I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director,” Megan shared . “For me, I love movies. I’m just definitely like a film buff. And I don’t feel like acting should look like acting. Any time I get the opportunity to act, I just behave like myself. I feel like that’s what makes it come across so naturally. Definitely, we will see some acting from Megan Thee Stallion this year.”
Comments / 5