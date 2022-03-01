Atlas V rocket to send new Weather Satellite into orbit Tuesday

A mission several years in the making is ready for launch this afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Starting at 4:38 p.m. today (March 1), the two-hour launch window opens for the Atlas V rocket to take off.

Its mission is to deliver GOES-T into orbit, which is a new state-of-the-art satellite loaded with sensors to monitor weather on earth and in space.

The new Geostationary Operational Orbiting Satellite (or GOES) will be positioned to watch over the western contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. The satellite will be ideally located to monitor weather systems and hazards that most affect this region of the Western Hemisphere.

GOES-T will be renamed GOES 18 once it’s in orbit, replacing the older GOES 17 satellite.

If skies are clear enough, you’ll have a chance to see rocket launch all the way from Southwest Florida. Just look northeast about 2 minutes after liftoff.

According to NASA, weather conditions will be 70% favorable for launch this afternoon.

Meteorologist Jason Dunning gives you a close-up view of the new satellite and shows you two of the main instruments that will make the biggest difference for weather forecasting in the western hemisphere.