ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Atlas V rocket to send new Weather Satellite into orbit Tuesday

By Meteorologist Jason Dunning
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPpCG_0eSOuoQl00

A mission several years in the making is ready for launch this afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Starting at 4:38 p.m. today (March 1), the two-hour launch window opens for the Atlas V rocket to take off.

WATCH BELOW:

Its mission is to deliver GOES-T into orbit, which is a new state-of-the-art satellite loaded with sensors to monitor weather on earth and in space.

The new Geostationary Operational Orbiting Satellite (or GOES) will be positioned to watch over the western contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean. The satellite will be ideally located to monitor weather systems and hazards that most affect this region of the Western Hemisphere.

GOES-T will be renamed GOES 18 once it’s in orbit, replacing the older GOES 17 satellite.

If skies are clear enough, you’ll have a chance to see rocket launch all the way from Southwest Florida. Just look northeast about 2 minutes after liftoff.

According to NASA, weather conditions will be 70% favorable for launch this afternoon.

Meteorologist Jason Dunning gives you a close-up view of the new satellite and shows you two of the main instruments that will make the biggest difference for weather forecasting in the western hemisphere.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

OK to GOES! NASA, NOAA satellite launches on Atlas V

An Atlas V rocket roared off the launch pad Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying an advanced weather satellite high above the Earth. The rocket successfully lifted off at 4:38 p.m. out of Space Launch Complex 41 blazing a fiery tail through mostly clear and blue skies and marking the second ULA Atlas launch of the year, the 149th flight in United Launch Alliance ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Alaska State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
State
Hawaii State
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Could Deliver Widespread Snow and Severe Storms, Soaking Rain

A more potent storm system is expected to develop later this week. This storm could wring out snow in parts of the South due to a more potent cold air plunge. Strong winds are also possible in the East Friday night into Saturday. Rain will soak the Southeast, and some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Rocket
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy