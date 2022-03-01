LIST: Find a 2022 Lenten fish fry near you
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lent begins Wednesday, meaning many Catholics will abstain from eating meat on Fridays and turning to fish.
Dozens of churches, organization and restaurants across West Michigan are hosting fish fry events to make it easier to find a meal.
If you need a place to get your fish this Lent, find a meal near you here:
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Wayland
- SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church : 159 131st Ave.
- 5 p.m. on Fridays March 4 to April 8
- $15 per person
- Fried pollock, baked cod, French fries, baked potato, green beans, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, roll and butter, and beverage
- St. Margaret Parish : 766 S. Farmer St.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- Pick-up only
KENT COUNTY
Belmont
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish : 6390 Belmont Rd. NE
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- $3/Kids, $12/Adults
- Baked or fried Cod, French fries, green beans, choice of Coleslaw or applesauce, hushpuppy or roll
Byron Center
- St. Sebastian Parish : 9408 Wilson Ave. SW
- 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to 18
- Free, goodwill offerings accepted
Comstock Park
- American Legion Post #47 : 3811 West River Drive NE
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday March 4 through April 15
- Drive, through, dine-in all you can eat, or to-go pickup inside
- $10/adults, $5/children 5-12, free/children younger 4 and under. Tenth adult meal free with punch card.
- Fried Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, bread. Coffee and milk for dine-in
- Holy Trinity Parish : 1304 Alpine Church Rd.
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Take out only from the north side of the gym
- Baked or fried pollock, baked potatoes/French fries, homemade Coleslaw, homemade mac & cheese
- Contact the parish for more information, 616.784.0677
Grand Rapids
- Casino Club : 3260 Salerno Drive NE
- Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays in March
- $12 per person (cash only)
- Fish, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, bread/roll
- Grand Rapids Elks Lodge No.48 : 917 Bridge Street NW
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Walleye, French fries, Coleslaw and a roll with butter
- Knights of Columbus #3104 : West Leonard Banquet Facility, 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 and Fridays March 4 through April 15
- $12 per person
- Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and garlic bread
- Contact: 616.451.4411
- Ss. Peter & Paul Parish : Parish center, 520 Myrtle St. NW
- 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 9 to April 6
- Free will donations accepted
- Soup and salad
- Contact: 616.454.6000
- St. Alphonsus Parish : 224 Carrier St. NE
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Drive thru only
- Contact the parish for additional details: 616.451.3403
- St. Isidore Parish : 625 Spring Ave. NE
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Age 13 and older: $12, ages 5-12: $6, 4 and under: $2
- Dine in or carry out
- Baked or fried fish (Alaskan Pollock), French fries or baked potato, Coleslaw or applesauce. mac & cheese, dessert
- St. Jude Parish : Msgr. Charles D. Brophy Center, 1120 4 Mile Rd. NE
- 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from Feb. 25 to April 22
- Age 7 and older: $12 or $35 per family
- Dine in or carry out
- Baked or fried fish, French fries, vegetable, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, dinner roll and dessert
- St. Paul the Apostle Parish : 2750 Burton St. SE
- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday March 11 and March 25
- Dine in
- Baja Fish Tacos
- St. Thomas the Apostle Parish : Lower level, 1449 Wilcox Park Dr. SE
- Soup Supper & Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. and Soup and Stations at 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 11 to March 25
- Free
- Bring bread or a salad to share
Grandville
- American Legion Post 179 : 2327 Wilson Ave. SE
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- Alaskan Pollock or Smelt are $13, chicken are $11, children dinners under 12 are $5.50 and children under 5 are free
- Coleslaw, French fries, a dinner roll and Coke products.
Lowell
- St. Mary Great Mother of God Parish : 402 Amity St.
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Age 13 and up: $12; children 12 and under: $6; Families: $36. Cash, checks, credit cards, accepted
- Dine in or take out
- 2 (4 oz) pieces of hand battered fried or baked cod, mac & cheese, fries, Coleslaw, apple sauce, corn bread, juice and coffee
- Lowell Moose Lodge : 1320 E. Main St.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- $10
- Fish, fries, Cole Slaw and roll
Rockford
- Our Lady of Consolation Parish : Holy Family Center, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE
- 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on March 11 and March 25
- Gluten-free option available.
- Contact the parish for additional details, 616.866.0931
Standale
- Lake Michigan Sports Bar : 4072 Lake Michigan Dr.
- 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. during Lent
- $9.99 shrimp basket, $10.99 Fish Fry with fries and Coleslaw, $10.99 Parmesan fish with rice and butter lime sauce, $9.99 three fish taco basket, $12.99 shrimp alfredo and $10.99 fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw
Wyoming
- Knights of Columbus #4362 : Banquet Center, 5380 Clyde Park Ave SW
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- Drive thru only, follow signs and drive around building to front door.
- $12
- Fried fish, French fries, Coleslaw, dinner roll. Fish is in limited supply this year. First come, first served.
- St. John Vianney Parish : 4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- $12
- Drive thru only
- Hand-breaded, fried, white fish, seasoned curly fries, freshly made Coleslaw and dinner roll
MECOSTA COUNTY
Remus
- St. Michael Catholic School : 8944 50th Avenue
- 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25 and April 8
- $10-$15
- Drive thru only
MONTCALM COUNTY
Howard City
- Christ the King – St. Francis de Sales Parish : 9596 Reed Road
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Adults: $12, $13 if paying by cc; 6-12: $5, under 5 are free; Family bundle for $45, $47 if paying by credit card
- Dine in or carry out
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Cloverville
- Fruitport Eagles : 3354 S. Dangl Rd.
- from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22
- Fish fry along with baked goods, silent auction and 50/50 raffle
Muskegon
- Muskegon Bowmen Archery Club : 2380 Central Ave.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, March 18 and April 1
- $12 for adults, $15 super size, $6 kids 12 and under
Norton Shores
- Knights of Columbus #706 : 2915 Fairfield St.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. drive-thru and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. dine-in on Ash Wednesday and Fridays through March
- $13 per plate
- Perch, shrimp or walleye with fries and coleslaw
Ravenna
- St. Catherine Parish : 3381 Thomas St.
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Adults: $12, Kids: $6
- Carry out only
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Newaygo
- St. Bartholomew Parish : Parish Family Center, 599 W. Brooks St.
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8 (no fish fry on Good Friday)
- Kids: $5; Adults: $10; Families: $30
- Dine in or carry out
- Contact the parish for additional details, 231.652.1286
OCEANA COUNTY
Hart
- St. Joseph Parish : Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- $13
- Drive thru only
- Baked or fried fish, potatoes, vegetables, Coleslaw and dessert
OTTAWA COUNTY
Coopersville
- St. Michael Parish : 17150 88th Ave.
- 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8
- Dine in or carry out
- Contact the parish for additional details at secretary@saintmichaels.us or 616.384.4026
Marne
- Marne Lions Club : 1580 Arch St.
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- Adults $12 and kids $6 (takeout only)
- Fish with Coleslaw, choice of fries, baked potato or mac & cheese
- Marne American Legion : 1469 Arthur St.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15
- $12
- All you can eat dine in or take out
Did we miss one? Email a link with your fish fry details to ReportIt@woodtv.com and we'll add it to our list.
