LIST: Find a 2022 Lenten fish fry near you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lent begins Wednesday, meaning many Catholics will abstain from eating meat on Fridays and turning to fish.

Dozens of churches, organization and restaurants across West Michigan are hosting fish fry events to make it easier to find a meal.

If you need a place to get your fish this Lent, find a meal near you here:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Wayland

SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church : 159 131st Ave.

: 159 131st Ave. 5 p.m. on Fridays March 4 to April 8

$15 per person

Fried pollock, baked cod, French fries, baked potato, green beans, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, roll and butter, and beverage

St. Margaret Parish : 766 S. Farmer St.

766 S. Farmer St. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

Pick-up only

KENT COUNTY

Belmont

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish : 6390 Belmont Rd. NE

: 6390 Belmont Rd. NE 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

$3/Kids, $12/Adults

Baked or fried Cod, French fries, green beans, choice of Coleslaw or applesauce, hushpuppy or roll

Byron Center

St. Sebastian Parish : 9408 Wilson Ave. SW

: 9408 Wilson Ave. SW 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to 18

Free, goodwill offerings accepted

Comstock Park

American Legion Post #47 : 3811 West River Drive NE

: 3811 West River Drive NE 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday March 4 through April 15

Drive, through, dine-in all you can eat, or to-go pickup inside

$10/adults, $5/children 5-12, free/children younger 4 and under. Tenth adult meal free with punch card.

Fried Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, bread. Coffee and milk for dine-in

Holy Trinity Parish : 1304 Alpine Church Rd.

: 1304 Alpine Church Rd. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Take out only from the north side of the gym

Baked or fried pollock, baked potatoes/French fries, homemade Coleslaw, homemade mac & cheese

Contact the parish for more information, 616.784.0677

Grand Rapids

Casino Club : 3260 Salerno Drive NE

: 3260 Salerno Drive NE Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays in March

$12 per person (cash only)

Fish, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, bread/roll

Grand Rapids Elks Lodge No.48 : 917 Bridge Street NW

: 917 Bridge Street NW 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Walleye, French fries, Coleslaw and a roll with butter

Knights of Columbus #3104 : West Leonard Banquet Facility, 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW

: West Leonard Banquet Facility, 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 and Fridays March 4 through April 15

$12 per person

Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and garlic bread

Contact: 616.451.4411

Ss. Peter & Paul Parish : Parish center, 520 Myrtle St. NW

: Parish center, 520 Myrtle St. NW 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 9 to April 6

Free will donations accepted

Soup and salad

Contact: 616.454.6000

St. Alphonsus Parish : 224 Carrier St. NE

: 224 Carrier St. NE 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Drive thru only

Contact the parish for additional details: 616.451.3403

St. Isidore Parish : 625 Spring Ave. NE

: 625 Spring Ave. NE 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Age 13 and older: $12, ages 5-12: $6, 4 and under: $2

Dine in or carry out

Baked or fried fish (Alaskan Pollock), French fries or baked potato, Coleslaw or applesauce. mac & cheese, dessert

St. Jude Parish : Msgr. Charles D. Brophy Center, 1120 4 Mile Rd. NE

: Msgr. Charles D. Brophy Center, 1120 4 Mile Rd. NE 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from Feb. 25 to April 22

Age 7 and older: $12 or $35 per family

Dine in or carry out

Baked or fried fish, French fries, vegetable, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, dinner roll and dessert

St. Paul the Apostle Parish : 2750 Burton St. SE

: 2750 Burton St. SE 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday March 11 and March 25

Dine in

Baja Fish Tacos

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish : Lower level, 1449 Wilcox Park Dr. SE

: Lower level, 1449 Wilcox Park Dr. SE Soup Supper & Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. and Soup and Stations at 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 11 to March 25

Free

Bring bread or a salad to share

Grandville

American Legion Post 179 : 2327 Wilson Ave. SE

: 2327 Wilson Ave. SE 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

Alaskan Pollock or Smelt are $13, chicken are $11, children dinners under 12 are $5.50 and children under 5 are free

Coleslaw, French fries, a dinner roll and Coke products.

Lowell

St. Mary Great Mother of God Parish : 402 Amity St.

: 402 Amity St. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Age 13 and up: $12; children 12 and under: $6; Families: $36. Cash, checks, credit cards, accepted

Dine in or take out

2 (4 oz) pieces of hand battered fried or baked cod, mac & cheese, fries, Coleslaw, apple sauce, corn bread, juice and coffee

Lowell Moose Lodge : 1320 E. Main St.

: 1320 E. Main St. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

$10

Fish, fries, Cole Slaw and roll

Rockford

Our Lady of Consolation Parish : Holy Family Center, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE

: Holy Family Center, 4865 11 Mile Rd. NE 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on March 11 and March 25

Gluten-free option available.

Contact the parish for additional details, 616.866.0931

Standale

Lake Michigan Sports Bar : 4072 Lake Michigan Dr.

: 4072 Lake Michigan Dr. 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. during Lent

$9.99 shrimp basket, $10.99 Fish Fry with fries and Coleslaw, $10.99 Parmesan fish with rice and butter lime sauce, $9.99 three fish taco basket, $12.99 shrimp alfredo and $10.99 fish sandwich with fries and coleslaw

Wyoming

Knights of Columbus #4362 : Banquet Center, 5380 Clyde Park Ave SW

: Banquet Center, 5380 Clyde Park Ave SW 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

Drive thru only, follow signs and drive around building to front door.

$12

Fried fish, French fries, Coleslaw, dinner roll. Fish is in limited supply this year. First come, first served.

St. John Vianney Parish : 4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW

: 4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

$12

Drive thru only

Hand-breaded, fried, white fish, seasoned curly fries, freshly made Coleslaw and dinner roll

MECOSTA COUNTY

Remus

St. Michael Catholic School : 8944 50th Avenue

: 8944 50th Avenue 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25 and April 8

$10-$15

Drive thru only

MONTCALM COUNTY

Howard City

Christ the King – St. Francis de Sales Parish : 9596 Reed Road

: 9596 Reed Road 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Adults: $12, $13 if paying by cc; 6-12: $5, under 5 are free; Family bundle for $45, $47 if paying by credit card

Dine in or carry out

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Cloverville

Fruitport Eagles : 3354 S. Dangl Rd.

: 3354 S. Dangl Rd. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 22

Fish fry along with baked goods, silent auction and 50/50 raffle

Muskegon

Muskegon Bowmen Archery Club : 2380 Central Ave.

: 2380 Central Ave. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, March 18 and April 1

$12 for adults, $15 super size, $6 kids 12 and under

Norton Shores

Knights of Columbus #706 : 2915 Fairfield St.

: 2915 Fairfield St. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. drive-thru and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. dine-in on Ash Wednesday and Fridays through March

$13 per plate

Perch, shrimp or walleye with fries and coleslaw

Ravenna

St. Catherine Parish : 3381 Thomas St.

: 3381 Thomas St. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Adults: $12, Kids: $6

Carry out only

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Newaygo

St. Bartholomew Parish : Parish Family Center, 599 W. Brooks St.

: Parish Family Center, 599 W. Brooks St. 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8 (no fish fry on Good Friday)

Kids: $5; Adults: $10; Families: $30

Dine in or carry out

Contact the parish for additional details, 231.652.1286

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart

St. Joseph Parish : Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road

: Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

$13

Drive thru only

Baked or fried fish, potatoes, vegetables, Coleslaw and dessert

OTTAWA COUNTY

Coopersville

St. Michael Parish : 17150 88th Ave.

: 17150 88th Ave. 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 8

Dine in or carry out

Contact the parish for additional details at secretary@saintmichaels.us or 616.384.4026

Marne

Marne Lions Club : 1580 Arch St.

: 1580 Arch St. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

Adults $12 and kids $6 (takeout only)

Fish with Coleslaw, choice of fries, baked potato or mac & cheese

Marne American Legion : 1469 Arthur St.

: 1469 Arthur St. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays from March 4 to April 15

$12

All you can eat dine in or take out

Did we miss one? Email a link with your fish fry details to ReportIt@woodtv.com and we’ll add it to our list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.