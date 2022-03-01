Process and Practice: Linking Organizational Strategy and Race Equity Work

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Advocacy and Community: The Delicate Balance.” View the full webinar here. Rudy Espinoza: Being an advocate comes in different forms. Being an advocate doesn’t mean, always, that you’re leading the rally. It doesn’t mean that you’re the one that’s taking the meetings with the elected. It doesn’t always mean that you’re taking the press interviews. Sometimes being an advocate is connecting someone to, helping them navigate a public program, or maybe signing a letter that another leader is taking on, or sharing something on social media—that’s probably in the lower end of the spectrum of advocacy. But I think that there’s different forms. And I think that every organization should consider what, given their capacity at that time, or how they’re going to be able to participate.

