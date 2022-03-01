ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Process and Practice: Linking Organizational Strategy and Race Equity Work

By Jeanne Bell
nonprofitquarterly.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout the co-authors: We are long-time consultants to nonprofits and philanthropy. We met periodically over the last six months to name and explore the recent, recurring patterns across our consulting practices. This piece came out of our conversations. It humbly builds upon and attempts to amplify the work of leaders and...

nonprofitquarterly.org

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

7 Memory Strategies That Work at Any Age

Memory lapses can happen to anyone and are not just age-related. The most effective memory techniques often do not rely on memory. Having a sense of purpose can actually improve memory as you age. Anyone can have a memory lapse. When I polled a group of friends to find out...
MENTAL HEALTH
fcfreepress

Work Force Development: Strategies for Challenges faced by Employers

I have the privilege of serving as the Vice-Chair of the South Central Workforce Investment Board (SCWIB). SCWIB has responsibility for workforce development policies and programs funded through Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act for the eight-counties of southcentral Pennsylvania to include Franklin Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, Juniata, Lebanon, York and Adams. Given the labor challenges facing our local employers, I think you might find the below article from Jesse McCree to be of interest.
ECONOMY
nonprofitquarterly.org

Beyond Normal: Reimagining an America with Truly Universal Prosperity

With this article, we conclude our series—The Promise of Targeted Universalism: Community Leaders Respond—that NPQ is publishing in partnership with the national racial and economic justice nonprofit Prosperity Now. In this series, writers have examined how targeted universalism—a narrative framework that advocates the use of targeted approaches to achieve universal goals—can inform efforts to close the racial wealth gap, community by community.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Allocation#Racism#Bipoc#Dei
Sourcing Journal

Kontoor CEO: ‘Our Strategies Are Working’

Click here to read the full article. Led by a 14 percent hike in Lee brand global revenue, Kontoor Brands saw sales rise 3 percent to $681 million in the fourth quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, provided 2022 guidance that included expected revenue of $2.7 billion, increasing at a high single digit percentage over 2021. Kontoor said it expects first half revenues to increase in the low teens range compared to the prior year. Gross margin is expected to be consistent with adjusted gross margin of 44.6 percent achieved in...
BUSINESS
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Vital Role of Politics: How to Creatively Advocate in a Local Ecosystem

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Advocacy and Community: The Delicate Balance.” View the full webinar here. Rudy Espinoza: Being an advocate comes in different forms. Being an advocate doesn’t mean, always, that you’re leading the rally. It doesn’t mean that you’re the one that’s taking the meetings with the elected. It doesn’t always mean that you’re taking the press interviews. Sometimes being an advocate is connecting someone to, helping them navigate a public program, or maybe signing a letter that another leader is taking on, or sharing something on social media—that’s probably in the lower end of the spectrum of advocacy. But I think that there’s different forms. And I think that every organization should consider what, given their capacity at that time, or how they’re going to be able to participate.
POLITICS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Raising the Floor of the Platform Economy: Co-ops, Unions, and the Struggle to Transform Technology

If you need a ride to the airport, wish to order a pizza, plan a vacation, or search for a job, there is a good chance that you will use an app to get it. We live in a platform world, where technological apps connect consumers directly with goods and services. Electronic transaction platforms like Amazon, Uber, Grubhub, and Airbnb have perhaps permanently changed the way that we live and work. Platform apps seem to offer convenience at low cost and with little effort. But their impact on workers and economies is far from positive.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Contingent Faculty Movement as a Social Movement

The following is an excerpt from Power Despite Precarity: Strategies for the Contingent Faculty Movement in Higher Education by Joe Berry and Helena Worthen (2021), reprinted with permission from Pluto Press. Use the code NPQ30 at Pluto Press for an exclusive NPQ reader discount. I hope that UPC will break...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy