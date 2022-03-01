Retail & Consumer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters
$10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes, article with image

Get ready for the $10 tube of toothpaste.

24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
Benzinga

Save Foods To Bring Superior Avocados To European Consumers, Retailers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that Galilee Export is now using Save Foods’ crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce. “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Export in the near future.”
Business Insider

How grocery retailers can adapt to changing consumer behavior

Grocery retailers have been improving in-store experiences and implementing omnichannel strategies for the past few years to accommodate evolving shopping habits. The pandemic dramatically accelerated those efforts as buyers became more reliant on mobile apps and websites to get food delivered to their door. A new survey of US consumers* from PayPal indicates these habits aren't about to change.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Ginger, Shoutem Partner To Offer Direct-To-Consumer Apps To Cannabis Retailers

Ginger [Commerce], a California pure-play, direct-to-consumer platform, launched an exclusive partnership with Shoutem, Benzinga has learned exclusively. Ginger and Shoutem are now creating iOS native, white-labeled mobile apps exclusively for Ginger’s customer brands. How It Works. Ginger’s headless and white-labeled e-commerce and logistics solution enables cannabis brands to offer...
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Brazilian Lawmakers Move Crypto Transactions Bill Along; UK's Luxury Furniture Retailer Sees Sales Boost From Crypto-Paying Consumers

The Brazilian Senate’s economic affairs committee Tuesday (Feb. 22) approved a bill legitimizing crypto transactions, CoinDesk reported. The bill was introduced by Sen. Flávio Arns and still has to be approved by the full Senate and the lower house. If approved, it will designate crypto companies as “virtual service providers” and keeps the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission from supervising crypto, save for initial coin offerings.
Seeking Alpha

Consumer confidence slips in February

Conference Board February Consumer Confidence Index at 110.5 vs. 110.0 expected and 111.1 prior (revised from 113.8). Present situation index improved to 145.1 vs. 144.5 prior. Expectations index fell to 87.5 from 88.8 prior. “Concerns about inflation rose again in February, after posting back-to-back declines. Despite this reversal, consumers remain...
WHNT-TV

Organized Retail Crime Is on the Rise

You can't call it shoplifting because this kind of stealing is a much bigger problem and is causing retailers a lot of headaches. It's also costing millions of dollars. Thefts involving groups of people smashing windows or wheeling loaded shopping carts past security guards are on the rise.
Seekingalpha.com

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Management Presents at BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference (Transcript)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference March 8, 2022 8:50 AM ET. Damien Harmon - Executive Vice President, Omnichannel. All right. Great. Thanks. Welcome, everyone, to the 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference. I'm Liz Suzuki, I'm the retail hardlines analyst at Bank of America. And I'm very pleased to be joined by the team from Best Buy this morning with CEO, Corie Barry; CFO, Matt Bilunas; and Executive Vice President of Omnichannel, Damien Harmon. So thank you all for joining us and thank you all for coming in person.
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
Reuters

Starbucks suspending all business activity in Russia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coffee giant Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that it is suspending all business activity in Russia, including shipment of its products and cafes run by a licensee. The company said that Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, which operates at least 100 Starbucks cafes in Russia, will “provide support...
The Independent

Retail sales jump in February despite pressure on consumer confidence

Retail sales growth accelerated last month as fashion and homewares benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales jumped by 6.7% in February, as the removal of Plan B restrictions improved footfall.Nevertheless, retail experts highlighted that the high sales figures were buoyed by soaring inflation and added that Storm Eunice and waning consumer confidence did have some impact of sales for the month.UK retail sales were 2.7% higher than in February 2021 on a like-for-like basis, the report added.Consumer confidence, falling in recent months, will likely tumble further...
Reuters

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend soda sales in Russia

March 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) said on Tuesday they are suspending sales of their sodas in Russia, becoming the latest high-profile Western consumer brands to curtail operations in the region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Coca-Cola said its business in Russia and Ukraine contributed...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

