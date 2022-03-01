Drunk Ex-Girlfriend Accused of Tossing Ex’s Pug From 7th-Floor Balcony

A San Francisco college student rented a Tesla and embarked on a road trip nearly a week ago, and his frantic family says they haven’t heard from him since. “PLEASE PLEASE keep on the lookout for him!” Jerry Liang posted on Instagram after losing contact with his brother Christopher. “I’ve attached pictures of him and the rental car (white Tesla) he was driving. PLEASE share this Instagram post on your story to increase visibility. My family is offering 10k dollars to the person who gives us the lead to his finding. You can reach me at jerryliangglobal@gmail.com.” A San Francisco police spokesperson told SFGATE that the department had not been made aware of the case, and that a report had been filed with police in Irvine, California, where Christopher was supposed to meet up with friends but later broke his plans. His brother said the family is especially worried because of the “erratic nature of this trip” and his sibling’s “mental health issues.” “I am at my wit’s end and am now reaching out to the public for help,” Liang wrote.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO