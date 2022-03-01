ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Drunk Ex-Girlfriend Accused of Tossing Ex’s Pug From 7th-Floor Balcony

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
A Florida woman angry with her ex-boyfriend is accused of taking it out on one of his most prized possessions: his 3-year-old pug. An...

