ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Abrams calls out RT’s Souraya Faas pro-Russia narrative

By Dan Abrams, Tulsi Kamath
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135t2y_0eSOrogE00

( NewsNation Now ) — Monday night, NewsNation’s Dan Abrams called out Souraya Faas, a frequent contributor to RT and pro-Russian pundit when she claimed that American news outlets were distorting the reality in Ukraine and that her own network’s coverage was being censored.

“I’ve always said that the media here in the United States is a fourth branch of government because it moves public opinion,” Faas said. “We’ve had the same mandate … here in the United States for over 30 years. Nothing has changed no matter who’s in office, whether it’s Republican or Democrat.”

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second largest city and sattelite imagery showed they advanced their reportedly 40-mile long convoy of military equipment closer to its capital in the early hours of Tuesday morning as international outrage intensified over the war.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crime as conflict continues

Faas claimed that some of the images being distributed among American media outlets were not of Ukraine at all, but rather from “Syrian propaganda.” Reuters reports the sattelite images were taken Monday by U.S. private company Maxar Technologies.

Abrams asked Faas multiple times Monday night where she was receiving the information she was citing. Faas answered vaguely that she’d read it in international reporting and on Google.

Last week, former RT correspondent Liz Wahl spoke with Abrams about her experience working at the network, saying it was pushing “Russian propaganda.”

See the full clip from Dan Abrams Live featuring Souraya Faas above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Nia Bradley leaves jail wearing Gucci glasses, ankle monitor

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Nia Bradley, former Prichard Water and Sewer Board manager, was released on bond March 7 sporting an ankle monitor along with some Gucci glasses. Bradley was granted bail during a court hearing the morning of March 7. Her bond was set at $250,000. Bradley is accused of stealing over $200,000 […]
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for strangling woman, Okaloosa deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly choked a woman and threw her on the ground. Dale Atkerson, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related battery after the victim told deputies she was abused by Atkerson at a home at Pine Street on […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt#Newsnation#Pro Russian#American#Republican#Democrat#Syrian#Reuters#Maxar Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy