ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Capitol Rioter, Penn Stater Dies By Suicide Before Sentencing

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCgWM_0eSOrmum00

A Pennsylvania man awaiting his sentencing for charges in connection with the US Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died, according to the Mercer County coroner's office.

Matthew Lawrence Perna, 37, died on February 25 after taking his own life at his home, the coroner’s office says.

Perna was federally indicted in the Capitol riot and pleaded guilty in December to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, disorderly and disruptive conduct on a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to multiple releases by the US Department of Justice.

Perna filmed himself inside the Capitol building for 20 minutes and posted it to social media, federal investigators say.

He told investigators he was pushed into the building by other rioters and was surprised the door to enter was unlocked.

Perna's death is being tied to his perceived sense of betrayal by his county “his community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life,” as written in his obituary.

The obituary went on to state that he immediately turned himself in, although USDOJ statements show he was a Jan. 19, the circumstances were not released.

Perna was a 2002 graduate of Sharpsville High School in 2002 and went on to graduate from Penn State University, according to his obituary.

Perna "loved to travel and lived in Thailand and South Korea during his life, teaching English to school children. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, South America, India, and the United States of America making lasting friendships everywhere he went. He went on a mission trip to Haiti," as stated in his obituary.

He most recently worked at BEMER USA, a technology company based on Hermitage, Pennsylvania, his LinkedIn shows.

He is survived by his father Lawrence of Sharpsville; his brother Steven of Nederland, CO; his Grandmother Rosie Garzoni of Hermitage; extended family; numerous friends and colleagues, according to his obituary.

His viewings be held at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2630 East State Street Hermitage on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 2, 10 - 10:45 a.m., followed by a funeral services at 11 a.m., the obituary shows.

Memorial contributions are being made in his name to may be made to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148, according to the obituary.

Perna was scheduled for sentencing April 1, in the U.S. District Court District of Columbia court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 17

janet
5d ago

He was worried about being sentenced by a liberal government for just using his right to free speech and a right to protest.

Reply(4)
11
Lynn finch
4d ago

and how many got away with looting,stealing and burning a city.all of them.thats who.

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Sharpsville, PA
Hermitage, PA
Obituaries
Hermitage, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Hermitage, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Hermitage, PA
Society
Daily Voice

Feds: Ponzi Schemer Funded House, Car, More With $6.8M From Investors In NJ, Elsewhere

New Jersey residents were among more than two dozen victims who lost a combined $6.8 million to a North Carolina con man running a Ponzi scheme, federal authorities charged. David Schamens, 64, of Greensboro, NC, promised annual return rates of 12% to 30% when he began soliciting investments in 2014 in Secaucus-based TradeStream Analytics LTD, as well as in other entities with names such as TD Trading LLC, TFG Trading LLC, and Tradedesk Financial Group Inc., U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
GREENSBORO, NC
Daily Voice

Cause Of Death Revealed For PA Inmate Found Dead In Cell: Report

A cause of death has been released for a Pennsylvania inmate who was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, March 1, LevittownNow reports. Edwin Dunfee, 46, of Philadelphia, died by suicide at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, the outlet reports citing the county's coroner. The method of death appeared to be from hanging, Coroner Meredith Buck told the outlet.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Suicide#Stater#Capitol Rioter#Usdoj#Sharpsville High School#Penn State University#Bemer Usa#Linkedin
Daily Voice

175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it. The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police. The cast-iron statue was...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Saugerties Mother Who Allegedly Hid Girl Under Steps Appears In Court

An area woman who was arrested for allegedly hiding her 6-year-old daughter for two years under a staircase has pleaded not guilty to the crime. Ulster County resident Kimberly Cooper Shultis, who was arrested on Monday, Feb. 14, after police found Paislee Shultis, age 6, in a Saugerties home, reaffirmed her not-guilty plea during a brief court appearance on Wednesday, March 2.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Thailand
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Daily Voice

Body Found At Lebanon Water Treatment Plant: Report

A body was found at a Lebanon County water treatment plant on Saturday, March 5, PennLive reports citing the police. South Londonderry Township officials were called to the wastewater treatment facility’s west plant in the 700 block of Lingle Avenue around 7 a.m. on Mar. 5, the outlet reports.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Forever Chemicals' NJ Town's Water Center Of Major Study

PFAS — which are "forever" chemicals — are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and manufacturing of consumer products since the 1950s, Rutgers says. Paulsboro, a town of 6,000 on the Delaware River, recorded the highest rate of one type of PFAS chemical, a perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) before a contaminated well was shuttered in 2014.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Waterbury Women Shot, One Killed

One Connecticut woman was shot and killed, and another wounded in an overnight incident. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:15 a.m., Saturday, March 5 outside of 215 Hill St., in Waterbury. The women were found when officers responded to weapons complaints outside of a home, said...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Schools In East Haven Evacuated Due To Bomb Threats

Two schools in Connecticut were evacuated after there were reports of a bomb threat. In New Haven County, the East Haven Police Department was called to investigate the threat that was made to the East Haven Academy on Hudson Street. Police said that they do not believe the threat is...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
229K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy