ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Two energy giants pull billions in investments out of Russia

By Andrew Dorn
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXK68_0eSOrk9K00

CHICAGO ( NewsNationNow ) — Two oil and gas giants are pulling out of investments in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, decisions that could have ripple effects across the world.

On Sunday, British Petroleum announced plans to exit its shareholder position with Rosneft, a Russian state-controlled oil and gas company. BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. That stake is currently valued at $14 billion.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” BP CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement.

Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency . Russia’s oil production accounts for 11% of the world’s total.

BP had recently come under pressure from the UK government to offload its stake in Russia, according to the BBC . Prior to exiting its position, BP was one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia, per the company’s website.

Just one day later, Shell announced it intends to exit its joint ventures with Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom. That includes a 27.5% stake in Sakhalin-2, a key liquefied natural gas project, as well as 50% stakes in two projects that are developing oil fields in western Siberia.

Advocates fear fate of 100K orphaned kids in Ukraine

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shell also said it intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. The controversial undersea project directly links Russian gas to Europe through Germany.

British Petroleum and Shell, both based out of the UK, are the largest energy companies to divest from Russia so far.

Texas-based ExxonMobil is also heavily invested in Russia but has yet to say whether it will sever ties. The company’s subsidiary Exxon Neftegas Limited (ENL) has a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 drilling project , which the company touts as “one of the largest single international direct investments in Russia.”

President Joe Biden has imposed economic sanctions targeting Russian banks, oligarchs and technology, but has avoided directly hitting Russia’s energy sector. In part, that’s due to mounting political pressure at home as gas prices continue to surge.

Mississippi congressional leaders on Russia and Ukraine conflict

Last week, Brent crude oil, which is produced in the North Sea, jumped above $100 per barrel in London for the first time since 2014. Global oil prices are now 40% higher than they were in early December.

It’s unclear how Shell and BP’s decisions will impact gas prices in the U.S.

Over the last two weeks, the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents to $3.64 per gallon. That price is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for strangling woman, Okaloosa deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly choked a woman and threw her on the ground. Dale Atkerson, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related battery after the victim told deputies she was abused by Atkerson at a home at Pine Street on […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Gazprom#Oil And Gas#Rosneft#Russian#Bp#Sakhalin 2#European
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy