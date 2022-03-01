ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Election officials focus on safety and security

By Kaylee Olivas
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March 1 is the 2022 Primary Election which includes several local and statewide races. Voters will decide who will represent their political party in the November general election.

Some of those races include:

Texas Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez
Michael Cooper
Joy Diaz
Beto O’Rourke
Rich Wakeland 		Greg Abbott [Incumbent]
Paul Belew
Danny Harrison
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Rick Perry (not former Gov. Rick Perry)
Chad Prather
Allen West

Lieutenant Governor

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Michelle Beckley
Cara Brailey
Mike Collier 		Dan Patrick [Incumbent]
Trayce Bradford
Todd M. Bullis
Daniel Miller
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance

Attorney General

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Mike Fields
Rochelle Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. “T-Bone” Raynor. 		Ken Paxton [Incumbent]
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Eva Guzman

Some of the local elections include:

U.S. House District 28

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]
Tanya Judith Benavides
Jessica Cisneros 		Ed Cabrera
Steven Fowler
Cassy Garcia
Eric Hohman
Willie Vasquez Ng
Rolando Rodriguez
Sandra Whitten

U.S. House District 34

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Laura Cisneros
Vicente Gonzalez*
Filemon Meza
Beatriz Reynoso
Osbert Rodriguez Haro
William Thompson
Diego Zavala 		Juana Cantu-Cabrera
Mayra Flores
Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
Frank McCaffrey

Texas Senate District 27

DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN
Sara Stapleton-Barrera
Alex Dominguez
Morgan LaMantia
Salomon Torres 		Phillip J. Drake
Adam Hinojosa
Isreal Salinas
Raul Torres

Cameron County has already reported nearly 20,000 early voter ballots. County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said he thinks the number will only increase on election day, but his office won’t know the total number until later in the evening.

This year’s polling locations are still set up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Garza told ValleyCentral the Cameron County Elections Office will follow the same CDC guidelines that were implemented during the November 2020 election.

There will be plastic barriers between voters and poll workers, social distancing will be required, and the booths will be wiped down after every voter.

“We will also have our employees wearing masks,” added Garza. “They’re not required to wear the mask because we can’t mandate it, but from what I’ve seen at other places, everyone’s cooperating.”

Voters will be encouraged to wear a mask as well but are not required.

Before voting, each individual will be asked to present a photo ID to cease fraudulent voting. They will be required to sign an affidavit if a different form of ID is submitted.

If a voter comes into “serious question,” their ballot and information will be further reviewed.

Illegal voting in Texas is considered a second-degree felony which could result in 2 to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.

If you’re caught attempting to vote illegally, it drops two levels to a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail with a possible fine of up to $10,000.

With the measures Cameron County has in place, Garza said he believes it stops fraudulent voting from ever starting.

However, “there have been some cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office and also the federal agencies involved,” commented Garza. He doesn’t see any patterns of fraudulent voting that concern him.

All ballots in Cameron County will be on paper.

For Cameron County polling locations CLICK HERE .

For Hidalgo County Democrat Party polling locations CLICK HERE .

For Hidalgo County Republican Party polling locations CLICK HERE .

For Willacy County polling locations CLICK HERE .

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

Weslaco community sees no progress on drainage project

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following a report made in August 2021, a community in the Weslaco area said they have seen no progress in a promised drainage pipeline since the most recent flooding. A couple of community members gathered on Black Street on Thursday to ask their county representative, Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes, why […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO welcomes new K-9 deputy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monday is the first day on the job for a special four-legged deputy at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. “Ston,” a year and five-month-old German Shepherd, joined the force today with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department. Sheriff Eddie Guerra swore in Ston this morning and wished him well. “Deputy ‘Ston’ we […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
