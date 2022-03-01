Election officials focus on safety and security
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March 1 is the 2022 Primary Election which includes several local and statewide races. Voters will decide who will represent their political party in the November general election.RELATED: New voting rules causing rejection of mail-in ballots
Some of those races include:
Texas Governor
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Inocencio “Inno” Barrientez
Michael Cooper
Joy Diaz
Beto O’Rourke
Rich Wakeland
| Greg Abbott [Incumbent]
Paul Belew
Danny Harrison
Kandy Kaye Horn
Don Huffines
Rick Perry (not former Gov. Rick Perry)
Chad Prather
Allen West
Lieutenant Governor
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Michelle Beckley
Cara Brailey
Mike Collier
| Dan Patrick [Incumbent]
Trayce Bradford
Todd M. Bullis
Daniel Miller
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance
Attorney General
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Mike Fields
Rochelle Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. “T-Bone” Raynor.
| Ken Paxton [Incumbent]
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Eva Guzman
Some of the local elections include:
U.S. House District 28
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Henry Cuellar [Incumbent]
Tanya Judith Benavides
Jessica Cisneros
| Ed Cabrera
Steven Fowler
Cassy Garcia
Eric Hohman
Willie Vasquez Ng
Rolando Rodriguez
Sandra Whitten
U.S. House District 34
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Laura Cisneros
Vicente Gonzalez*
Filemon Meza
Beatriz Reynoso
Osbert Rodriguez Haro
William Thompson
Diego Zavala
| Juana Cantu-Cabrera
Mayra Flores
Gregory Scott Kunkle Jr.
Frank McCaffrey
Texas Senate District 27
|DEMOCRAT
|REPUBLICAN
| Sara Stapleton-Barrera
Alex Dominguez
Morgan LaMantia
Salomon Torres
| Phillip J. Drake
Adam Hinojosa
Isreal Salinas
Raul Torres
Cameron County has already reported nearly 20,000 early voter ballots. County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said he thinks the number will only increase on election day, but his office won’t know the total number until later in the evening.RELATED: Things to remember when voting this year, Senate Bill 1 brings new requirements
This year’s polling locations are still set up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Garza told ValleyCentral the Cameron County Elections Office will follow the same CDC guidelines that were implemented during the November 2020 election.
There will be plastic barriers between voters and poll workers, social distancing will be required, and the booths will be wiped down after every voter.
“We will also have our employees wearing masks,” added Garza. “They’re not required to wear the mask because we can’t mandate it, but from what I’ve seen at other places, everyone’s cooperating.”
Voters will be encouraged to wear a mask as well but are not required.
Before voting, each individual will be asked to present a photo ID to cease fraudulent voting. They will be required to sign an affidavit if a different form of ID is submitted.RELATED: Local elections offices prep for primaries
If a voter comes into “serious question,” their ballot and information will be further reviewed.
Illegal voting in Texas is considered a second-degree felony which could result in 2 to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.
If you’re caught attempting to vote illegally, it drops two levels to a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail with a possible fine of up to $10,000.
With the measures Cameron County has in place, Garza said he believes it stops fraudulent voting from ever starting.
However, “there have been some cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office and also the federal agencies involved,” commented Garza. He doesn’t see any patterns of fraudulent voting that concern him.
All ballots in Cameron County will be on paper.
For Cameron County polling locations CLICK HERE .
For Hidalgo County Democrat Party polling locations CLICK HERE .
For Hidalgo County Republican Party polling locations CLICK HERE .
For Willacy County polling locations CLICK HERE .
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
