New York City, NY

NY Times accused of making Wordle too hard, again

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - This story contains a spoiler alert for the Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wordle game. The NY Times is facing more criticism that it is making its Internet game, Wordle, too hard. For anyone wanting to play the game where the user gets six guesses to come...

www.fox5ny.com

SFGate

RS Recommends: Obsessed With Wordle? Get Into These Wordle Alternatives Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been anywhere on social media over the past couple of weeks, you’ve heard of the popular word game Wordle, which was recently acquired by the New York Times. The agenda of the game is simple: you’ve got six guesses to figure out the five-letter word of the day. Every 24 hours, a new Wordle is released and The New York Times reports a whopping 300,000 people play Wordle a day.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

‘Too many possibilities’: Players despair at Wordle 249 result

The New York Times (NYT) once again faces the wrath of Wordle players as many take to Twitter to grumble about Wednesday’s result.The viral word game, which was recently taken over by the NYT, is played by millions of people – but some have sworn off after complaining that it has become “too hard” to guess the right word.Wordle was created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle and players flock to the simple online game once a day to get their six chances at guessing the five-letter word of the day.But since it was acquired by the NYT...
VIDEO GAMES
Nieman Lab

A time before Wordle: Newspapers used to hate word puzzles

This piece originally ran on Big Think. When crossword puzzles first swept across North America in the mid-1920s, The New York Times sneered, calling them “a familiar form of madness” and the next fad after Mahjong. Claims that these puzzles were good mental exercise and a way to expand one’s personal lexicon, via a dictionary, were dismissed.
CARTOONS
The Independent

New York Times has not made Wordle harder, computer scientist says

A computer scientist has averted the internet’s most pressing suspicion; no, The New York Times (NYT) has not made Wordle harder.David Andersen, a professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, US, has compared the source code of the original game with the NYT version, finding that only six words have been changed.For the uninitiated, Wordle is a daily word game which sees players guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.Originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a present for his partner, it was acquired by NYT for an undisclosed seven-figure sum at the beginning...
SOFTWARE
