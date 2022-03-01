ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle expert shares secret to success; she didn’t do it alone

By Heather Mills
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – March is Women’s History Month and a time to reflect on women’s strength, power, and contributions.

It’s also a time to look forward and inspire other women.

Emily Vavra is a local woman who’s spent her career finding the magic and she’s sharing her tips for success.

“I would not be standing here today if I didn’t have a good peer group around me of women,” she said.

Vavra is a wellness leader, speaker, and entrepreneur. She says even in the direst times gratitude helped her succeed.

“I had a journal and I would write out 10 things I am grateful for, even the mattress on the floor when I didn’t have a bed frame. The pillow that I was resting my head on. When you express gratitude you actually raise your frequency and your energy immensely,” Vavra said.

She said it’s vital that we practice that thankfulness and pass it on.

“Let’s let the ripple effect go out there across the world,” she said. “I believe that women need other women.”

The key, Vavra said, is to stop sabotaging your own dreams.

“First of all, our self-talk. Number one, I had to learn to really think about what I was thinking about.”

Her tip to do that is simple.

“I actually wore a rubber band around my wrist and I would snap it when I would start to have negative self-talk,” she said.

Vavra also suggests finding someone you’re inspired by and following them. Read their books and watch their YouTube channel. Do whatever it takes to move you.

