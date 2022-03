CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland International Film Festival unveiled its full 2022 screening schedule today, showcasing a massive lineup that will include more than 300 feature films and shorts. The movies will be screened from March 30 to April 9 in person at Playhouse Square, then streamed online from April 10-17. The festival’s 140+ feature films include submissions from more than 50 countries around the world, bringing significant star power to the lineup. Recognizable names like John Boyega (“892″) and Kiera Knightley (”Charlotte”) are in the mix .

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO