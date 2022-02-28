Balance meal swipes, Dining Dollars to avoid going hungry

Store leftovers, take dinner to work, and enjoy a picnic with the Uhmm Foldable Food Storage Box. It offers an easily foldable and unfoldable design that transforms it from a container to a plate in a second. Designed with recyclable plastic and paraben- and phthalate-free, it safely holds lunches. Moreover, the Uhmm Foldable Food Storage Box makes an excellent alternative to traditional food containers that aren’t always dishwasher or microwave safe. Plus, as this product folds completely flat, it’s perfect for taking on the go and storing in small kitchen spaces. And you can continually reuse it time and time again. Overall, look forward to a delectable, healthy dinner every day without concerns about spillages and space with this storage box.
