Face coverings are no longer required on Massachusetts school buses, state public health officials said following the end of a statewide mask mandate in classrooms. Masks are still required in some settings, including on public transit and in health care facilities, the state Department of Public Health said. But as of Tuesday, they are not mandated on school buses or vans transporting K-12 students or children in childcare programs.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO