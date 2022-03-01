AC Milan vs Inter LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

It’s the Milan Derby in the 2022 Italian Cup semifinals as AC Milan takes on Inter Milan Tuesday. Both sides will be looking to end long-running droughts in the Coppa Italia. Tuesday’s match will be the 1st leg of the semifinals matchup, with both legs being played at San Siro, the home stadium for both Milan club. AC Milan hasn’t won the Italian Cup since 2003 while Inter hasn’t won since 2011. These teams have played twice in recent months, with AC Milan winning in February and the sides drawing in November. AC Milan currently sits second in the Serie A standings with 57 points while Inter trails right behind in third place with 55. Tuesday’s Italian Cup match will air on TV for fans in the United States via CBS Sports Network. Fans who don’t have cable can also watch the match via Paramount+, Sling and fuboTV, which have free trials.

