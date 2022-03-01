Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers odds & best bet

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is a massive game in the Big Ten tonight!

For starters, the league regular season championship is essentially on the line with the Badgers a game up on Purdue with two games to play. The Badgers beat the Boilermakers in January, so they would really have the edge if they beat them a second time. (Illinois is in the mix too, if they win out.)

We also get a battle of the two best guards in the conference, Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin. Both have worked their way into being lottery picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. They also play very differently, as Ivey is a super athletic ball of energy while Davis is a more methodical playmaker.

Purdue suffered a setback on Saturday, one of the seven teams ranked in the top ten to lose. With a strong finish they might be able to work themselves back into the conversation for a #1 seed. Wisconsin has been the biggest surprise in the Big Ten this season and might be able to get to that top seed line too with another win over a top team and a Big Ten Championship on their resume.

Lots of plots and great players on the floor tonight.

Game Info

Purdue Boilermakers (24-5) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (23-5)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

9:00 PM ET

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

ESPN

Betting Odds

Spread: Boilermakers -3 (-110), Badgers +3 (-110)

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Boilermakers -150, Badgers +125

Best Bet

Purdue -3

When these teams first met Davis definitely outplayed Ivey. Davis scored 37 points with 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Factoring in the opponent and that it came in a win, it might be the best game anyone has had all season. Even with Davis' heroics, the Badgers only won by five on the road.

The Badgers held the Boilermakers under 70 points in the win, something that has happened in just 6 games this season, including all of Purdue's losses. Wisconsin was the only team to hold down the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena though. The question is whether that is repeatable or if it was an outlier?

The power ratings of these teams are off by enough that despite the fact that Purdue has lost to the Badgers, and all of its other losses this season have been on the road, the Boilermakers are still favored. That says a lot.

I agree with that assessment. Davis is a wonderful player but the rest of the Badgers' lineup beyond fellow guard Brad Davison is very inconsistent.

Also, the first time these teams played Purdue was probably a little too equitable with the playing time as Ivey played less than 30 minutes in the game. Since then we have seen the Boilermakers lean on him more.

If he is the best player on the floor this game might not be close. Even if he isn't, Purdue's top ranked offense is something I am comfortable leaning on. The Boilermakers are 4-0 after a loss this season and don't have to win by a lot to cover tonight.