Club America hosts Queretaro at Estadio Azteca in a Mexican Liga MX Clausura showdown on Tuesday night. After finishing as the top team in the Liga MX Apertura, America has had a poor start to the Clausura competition and comes in at 17th in the table. Queretaro is enjoying a better showing in Clausura in the early stage, and is in eleventh place after seven matches. The two sides opened the year against each other, but ended with a 0-0 draw in their first Apertura game.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO