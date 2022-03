Two seniors from Campbell County High School committed to run track and field in college this week. Senior Charlotte Marasco will run at Chadron State College in Nebraska and senior Ashley McNally will run at the University of Providence in Montana. Marasco will run hurdles and participate in pentathlons and heptathlons for the Eagles and McNally will run in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and the high jump for the Argos.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO