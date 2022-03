Calvin Ridley had no inside information and, apparently, no idea how to bet. In other words, he was just like millions of other neophyte bettors lured in by promises of riches from sports betting operators and the leagues they cohabitate with.Except Ridley plays for the Atlanta Falcons. And that’s where things get a little dicey.Almost everything goes these days in the wild west of sports betting, but there is still one big no-no that remains sacrosanct: You don’t bet on your own league and you certainly don’t bet on your own team.Ridley did both, and it cost him one of...

NFL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO