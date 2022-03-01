ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead following train collision in Las Cruces

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago

This story was updated at about 4:30 p.m. March 1 after the victim's name was released.

LAS CRUCES - One woman is dead after police say she was hit and killed by a train on Tuesday morning.

Police, who described the incident as a "pedestrian accident," say that 44-year-old Catrina Jackson was hit and killed by a train around 4 a.m. north of Amador Avenue. Police shuttered the areas including from McClure Road to El Prado Road for several hours, but have since reopened the area.

The details of the incident remain unknown.

This is a developing story.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

