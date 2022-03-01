Henderson's Hayden Tichenor wins indoor state title while juggling track and cheerleading

HENDERSON, Ky. — Despite devoting most of her time recently to cheerleading, Henderson County's Hayden Tichenor won the long jump in Saturday's Indoor State Championships in Louisville.

Tichenor, a junior, came within an inch of equaling her personal record as she jumped 16 feet, 3 inches on her final attempt of the competition, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.

As a member of Henderson County's cheerleading squad, Tichenor does not have much time to devote to track and field during the winter months.

"We still have cheer all of the time. I can never go to a lot of the indoor season until cheer ends," she said.

Last spring, Tichenor set her PR in the long jump at 16-4 during a mid-season meet at Apollo.

Winning a state title and starting the season so close to her personal record is a good sign for the rest of the season for Tichenor.

"Last year I started in the 14s," she said. "Coming in that close to my PR, I feel like I can get way farther than that this season."

In the outdoor season last spring, Tichenor finished third in the 3-A First Region meet and qualified for state, where she finished 19th with a jump of 15-1/4.

On Saturday, teammate Imarie Carter finished third in the long jump in the field of 25 competitors.

Other Henderson County athletes who placed in the top eight in the meet at the Norton Heatlhcare Sports and Learning Center were: Jaheim Williams, 60-meter dash, sixth, 7.07 and 200 dash, eighth, 22.9; Elias Lindemann, pole vault, sixth, 11-6; Hallie Mattingly, pole vault, seventh, 8-6; and Hadley Wolfe, shot put, sixth, 30-7 3/4.