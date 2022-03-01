ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

Henderson's Hayden Tichenor wins indoor state title while juggling track and cheerleading

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oIR4_0eSOnatY00

HENDERSON, Ky. — Despite devoting most of her time recently to cheerleading, Henderson County's Hayden Tichenor won the long jump in Saturday's Indoor State Championships in Louisville.

Tichenor, a junior, came within an inch of equaling her personal record as she jumped 16 feet, 3 inches on her final attempt of the competition, which is sponsored by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association.

As a member of Henderson County's cheerleading squad, Tichenor does not have much time to devote to track and field during the winter months.

"We still have cheer all of the time. I can never go to a lot of the indoor season until cheer ends," she said.

Last spring, Tichenor set her PR in the long jump at 16-4 during a mid-season meet at Apollo.

Winning a state title and starting the season so close to her personal record is a good sign for the rest of the season for Tichenor.

"Last year I started in the 14s," she said. "Coming in that close to my PR, I feel like I can get way farther than that this season."

In the outdoor season last spring, Tichenor finished third in the 3-A First Region meet and qualified for state, where she finished 19th with a jump of 15-1/4.

On Saturday, teammate Imarie Carter finished third in the long jump in the field of 25 competitors.

Other Henderson County athletes who placed in the top eight in the meet at the Norton Heatlhcare Sports and Learning Center were: Jaheim Williams, 60-meter dash, sixth, 7.07 and 200 dash, eighth, 22.9; Elias Lindemann, pole vault, sixth, 11-6; Hallie Mattingly, pole vault, seventh, 8-6; and Hadley Wolfe, shot put, sixth, 30-7 3/4.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson County, KY
Sports
County
Henderson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Juggling#Cheerleading#Long Jump#Pole Vault#Apollo
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

367
Followers
315
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy