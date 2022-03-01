ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From 'The Joy Luck Club' to 'Crazy Rich Asians,' a new book hopes to 'fill in the blanks' of Asian American pop culture

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
Jeff Yang, Phil Yu and Philip Wang have been chronicling the progress of Asian America for decades. Yang published the now defunct A. Magazine before going on to write for The Village Voice, The San Francisco Chronicle and other publications (he is now a CNN Opinion contributor). Yu has been blogging...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Asian American Performer in NYC Attacked on His Way to Play

An Asian American teenager was followed and attacked on his way to a theatrical production Wednesday night in New York City. The assault—which comes amid an uptick in violence against Asian Americans—was not far from where 35-year-old creative producer Christina Yuna Lee was followed home and killed in her apartment two weeks earlier. In a statement from the Ma-Yi Theater Company, the group said the teen was so brutally assaulted that he couldn’t see because of a bruise on his eye and was unable to perform his role in the production of “The Chinese Lady.” Nonetheless, the show went on—with the young actor playing an instrument in the performance’s orchestra. It is unclear whether the assault was race-related.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

New FIT Museum Exhibit to Celebrate Asian Americans’ Contribution to New York’s Fashion Industry

Click here to read the full article. The hard work and ingenuity of Asian Americans in New York’s fashion industry is the focus of a new exhibition at the Museum at FIT. Opening to the public Wednesday, “Asian Americans in New York Fashion: Design, Labor, Innovation” has been orchestrated by graduate students in FIT’s fashion and textiles studies program. Meant to be a celebration of the Asian American community’s significant contribution to the fashion industry in New York — as well as beyond the city’s borders — the show features ensembles, photographs, video footage and textiles.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

New York to give $10 million to Asian American communities hit by pandemic

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that $10 million will be given to organizations supporting Asian American communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The funding will be allocated through the Asian American Federation, the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families and the Chinese-American Planning Council, and these organizations will distribute the money to community groups that provide direct services.
HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Before finding an Asian American mental health practitioner, Agnes Morelos’ experiences with therapy felt lacking. She’d go to sessions and either water down her observations as a Filipina, Chinese and Spanish woman, or simply not address some of the more thorny aspects of her race and ethnicity ― like her lingering guilt over pursuing a job in writing and communications when her parents had dreams of her entering the medical or engineering field. Or how tired she was of swiping right on men on dating apps, only to have them say something in her DMs that suggested they had an Asian fetish.
MENTAL HEALTH
ComicBook

DC's Milestone Universe Introduces New Asian-American Superhero

The Milestone Universe is expanding with the introduction of a new Asian-American superhero. Duo is the name of the Earth-M title from writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna. The six-issue limited series features two lovers (doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim) who have scientific minds, who become merged into one single body through a nanotechnology experiment. While it grants them new superhuman abilities, the boundaries between the two are eliminated. With new heroes being introduced into this shared universe, it's only a matter of time until someone like Duo gets to meet other Milestone heroes like Static, Icon, Rocket, and Hardware.
COMICS
