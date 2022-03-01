ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Dozens of Vermont towns to vote on cannabis sales

By The Associated Press
More than 40 Vermont communities will vote Tuesday on whether to allow retail marijuana operations within their borders, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

The Vermont Legislature legalized the sale of recreational marijuana starting this year but cities and towns have to vote whether to allow sales in their communities.

Approval by communities would allow businesses to seek a state license to sell or cultivate cannabis, beginning this year. A state board would then review and approve license requests.

More than the 33 Vermont municipalities have approved those operations in the past two years and 41 communities will be voting on Town Meeting Day whether to allow them, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

