Sacramento, CA

Police: Shots fired at off-duty deputy near Sacramento County Main Jail

By Katelyn Stark
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said someone shot at an off-duty deputy Tuesday morning in downtown Sacramento.

According to Sacramento police, just after 5:50 a.m., officers were called to 5th and I streets for reports of a shooting.

Police said they later learned an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was walking in the area when gunfire rang out from a passing vehicle.

The deputy was not injured, police reported, but bullets struck the nearby federal courthouse.

Officers have blocked off the area around 5th, 6th and I streets as detectives investigate the shooting. No suspect or vehicle information has been released.

The scene is located a block away from the Sacramento County Main Jail, which is run by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

