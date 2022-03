Whether you call it ketchup, catsup, red sauce or Tommy K, that wonderful tangy condiment is always close to our hearts and tables. If you love dipping your fries in ketchup as much as we do, you've probably noticed the prominent "57" on Heinz' ketchup bottles. While it's been rumored to represent the number of products the Heinz corporation manufactures, that's actually a myth.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO