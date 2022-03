A new Siena College poll out has some surprising results on two big issues plaguing New York State right now: masks in schools and former Governor Andrew Cuomo. "A majority of New Yorkers, 58%, says that we should wait for early March data before deciding whether to lift the school mask mandate, compared to 30% who say the school mask mandate should have ended already, and 10% who want to see it end after this week’s school break," according to the Siena College Research Institute.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO