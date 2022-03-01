ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA General Assembly may give Pound until November to resolve town issues

By Josh Smith, Mackenzie Moore
 6 days ago

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia General Assembly on Monday night passed an amendment that would extend Pound’s deadline to November to fix several town-related issues.

PREVIOUS: Unanimous vote puts Pound, Va. one step closer to losing charter

These issues include the town’s failure to provide basic services to its citizens, such as water service and public safety , according to Majority Leader Terry Kilgore (R – Va.).

If the town fails to revise these conditions, it will lose its charter.

Carter Co. authorities give new information on missing siblings

The amendment will go before the full Senate for approval. The original deadline for the town was July.

Pound currently has three leaders — a mayor and two council members. One former council member said in a past interview that town development and planning is difficult without a governing body and with a lack of council members.

In May 2021, the town terminated all members of its police department — including the chief. Thirty-one dropped criminal charges followed the decision, along with a petition from the Commonwealth’s Attorney that the evidence room key was only to remain in the hands of law enforcement.

Another area of concern included a sewage leak into the Pound River, which led to the town’s decision to terminate its water and sewer services.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

