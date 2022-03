Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended by the NFL on Monday for gambling on games when he was away from the team during the 2021 season. Ridley’s infraction took place during a five-day period in late November, according to an NFL statement released Monday. The Falcons wideout previously had taken a leave of absence from the organization to focus on his mental health, and that lasted through the end of the season, explaining why Ridley was not with the team.

