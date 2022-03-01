Local wide receiver commits to Ohio State

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem senior Blaize Exline will continue his academic and athletic career at Ohio State University.

Exline made the announcement on social media .

The Quakers’ wide receiver caught a school-record 125 passes this past season for 1,424 yards. Exline scored 28 times during his senior year and will graduate with every receiving and scoring record in the book at Salem high school.

Exline carries a perfect 4.0 GPA and was named Student-Athlete of the Week last November.

He was also a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2021.

Exline helped lead Salem to an (8-4) record this past season and a berth in the Division IV playoffs.

