Overland Park, KS

Creative Planning adds $400 million New York City-based RIA

By Jeff Benjamin
InvestmentNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Planning has closed its 10th deal of the past few months with the acquisition of The Doman Group, a New York City-based registered investment adviser with $400 million under management. Peter Mallouk, chief executive of Overland Park, Kansas-based Creative Planning, said the deal adds to its New York...

www.investmentnews.com

Cheddar News

The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

At Long Last, Affordable Housing Comes To New York City, In The Form Of $75 Million Robert A.M. Stern Project

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Quality low-income and affordable housing has been a challenge in the Big Apple for decades. But as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, there’s a gem of a building in Brooklyn that has the design, community, and backing that’s making it work. “Good design can be done at every dollar level. For those who live here, this is luxury,” said Grant Marani, a partner at Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Marani and Andrew McIntyre are the architects behind ultra luxurious and high-priced projects like some on Park Place and Central Park West. But the latest project for the partners and senior design...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

America's Thrift Stores recapitalized by New York-based firm

Local retailer America’s Thrift Stores has been recapitalized by New York-based TZP Group LLC. As part of the transaction, TZP partnered with Nuveen Global Impact Fund to leverage its experience scaling companies that focus on resource efficiency to support America’s Thrift. The financial details of the deal were also not disclosed to the BBJ, but the deal will bring in new owners and access to more growth capital.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Orlando-based Brilliant Creative Fabrication names new CEO

The new position results in some shifts of local leadership. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
WIBX 950

New York Plans Cybersecurity Hub To Coordinate Responses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state wants to improve its cybersecurity defenses. She announced Tuesday that a new joint cybersecurity operations center will open in the coming months. She said it will unify threat assessments and responses between government agencies, critical businesses and...
POLITICS
WPTV

New York City mayor plans to lift indoor vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters as soon as March 7. His announcement Sunday came after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her own plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

Western New York health plans to pay $68 million of incentives to providers

Hospitals and health-care providers are set to receive $68 million in incentive payments from health plans for quality improvements made in 2021. The funds come from the region’s three largest health plans through a variety of hospital and physician performance incentive programs. Generally, these programs reward providers for keeping...
HEALTH SERVICES
News On 6

'Everything Creative' Party Planning Business Finds Success In Oklahoma City

A husband-and-wife party-planning team is conquering the industry in Oklahoma City, but they say they could never do it alone. "We cater, design, we are professional photographers, video service," said Everything Creative owner Stephen Nelson. And the list continues for this one-stop-shop helping you with all your party needs. Stephen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside Nova

Fairfax-based Alarm.com plans to add 180 jobs at headquarters

Alarm.com is planning a $2.6 million investment to create 180 new jobs at its Tysons headquarters, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The Fairfax-based security technology company will be eligible to receive about $126,000 in incentives from Virginia for its expansion. According to Alarm.com press materials, the company already employs about 700 people in Virginia, providing network operations and cloud-based services for home and business security companies like ADT.
FAIRFAX, VA
Footwear News

Ross Plans to Open 100 Stores This Year as Retailer Eyes Growth

Click here to read the full article. Ross Stores is continuing its store growth strategy this year with a slate of new openings despite taking a slight hit in recent quarters due to higher freight, wages and COVID-related costs. The off-price chain said on Monday that it has opened 22 Ross locations and eight DD’s Discounts stores in 15 different states and Guam in February and March. Ross said in a statement that these new locations are part of the company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores — 75 Ross and 25 DD’s Discounts — during fiscal 2022. “Our return to stronger...
RETAIL
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Mar. 7, 2022

Recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Apria Healthcare, Inc. – renewed its lease of 8,592 SF of industrial space at Parham Forest, 2800-2852 East Parham Road (Gregg W. Beck represented the landlord); Sheltering Arms, Inc. – renewed its lease of 6,000 SF of retail space at 4722 South Laburnum Avenue (James Ashby IV represented the landlord); Shake Shack – leased 3,200 SF of retail space at Willow Place, 5400 West Broad Street (Connie Jordan Nielsen represented the landlord); Shirley Contracting Company – leased 2,535 SF of office space at 2100-2116 West Laburnum Avenue (Isaac DeRegibus represented the tenant); Lendmark Financial Services – leased 1,260 SF of retail space at 9853 Brook Road (Danielle Beckstoffer and Pete Waldbauer represented the landlord); Drybar – leased 1,973 SF of mixed-use space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Avenue (Annie O’Connor represented the landlord and James Ashby IV and Danielle Beckstoffer represented the tenant).
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

