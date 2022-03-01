ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Russian vodka being pulled from some Rochester liquor store shelves in support of Ukraine

By Marcia Greenwood and Claire Thornton, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

If you’ve shopped at your local liquor store in the past few days, you might have noticed a bare spot or two in vodka sections where Russian-made brands were once stocked.

“Usually, we don’t take a political stance,” said Erin Brooks, owner of Whitehouse Liquor and Wine at 650 Hylan Drive in Henrietta. However, in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine, “We have pulled one product, a Russian vodka.”

That brand, Russian Standard, was the only made-in-Russia vodka that Whitehouse carried, and the store had what amounted to one case on hand as of Monday. So, taking it out of circulation “is not going to have a huge impact,” Brooks said.

But nixing it represents a statement of support for Ukraine, which has been under siege since Feb. 24, and she viewed that as important — as have several other local retailers, including Lisa’s Liquor Barn at 2157 Penfield Road in Penfield.

“We’re in full support of the Ukrainian people,” manager Lee Ann Riesenberger wrote in an email, saying the store has stripped from its shelves the three Russian-made vodka brands it sold: Russian Standard, Beluga and Zyr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ofaJ_0eSOljlf00

Michael Palmeri, owner of Marketview Liquor at 1100 Jefferson Road Henrietta, said via email that at the request of customers, the store has removed Russian Standard, Beluga, Zyr and Hammer & Sickle vodkas from its shelves. At the same time, it is trying to order a Ukrainian brand.

The connection between Russia and vodka runs deep. The clear spirit distilled from grain gets its name from the Russian word “voda,” which means water, and some well-known brands including Smirnoff originated in the Slavic country.

Despite that, and the fact that other brands have Russian-sounding names, only 1.2% of U.S. vodka imports come from Russia , according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States for the first half of 2021.

Smirnoff has been produced in the United States since the 1930s, while Stolichnaya, or Stoli, is manufactured and bottled in Latvia, a NATO member nation, Riesenberger noted.

The Stoli Group has even updated its website so the first thing visitors see is a message that the company “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. #LiberateUkraine”

What's more, some of the most popular vodka brands in the United States are not made in Russia: Besides Smirnoff, Tito’s, SKYY and New Amsterdam are made in the U.S.; Ciroc and Grey Goose are made in France; and Absolut and Svedka are made in Sweden.

Riesenberger did not say how long the boycott might last.

Neither did Brooks. “We’ll kind of be evaluating things this week and seeing how things go and how we feel about it,” she said.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood .

