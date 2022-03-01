ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Break-ins, theft reported in Noble Township

 6 days ago
Michigan State Police warned of thefts and break-ins occurring in rural Noble Township the last week in February.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, thefts of a John Deere mower, lawn equipment, woodworking tools and scrap metal were discovered in the 1200 block of Sielkens Road, a dirt lane at the end of Himebaugh road.

Troopers also report other break-ins earlier during that week in the same area.

Anyone who has information or saw something suspicious is asked to call the State Police post in Marshall at (269) 558-0500.

