The Unbridled Brilliance Of Euphoria

You asked, begged, and relentlessly pleaded for a Lexi episode — and Euphoria certainly delivered. The curtains rise for her much-hyped play, and “The Theater and It’s Double” cuts between the stage and her backstory. Lexi is, as we come to learn, the Bad Art Friend: Inspired by her childhood on the sidelines, her play about a fractured group of friends is an autobiographical patchwork of perfectly recreated memories, observations, and dream sequences that strike a nerve with just about everyone. For a high-school play, it’s both expectedly clumsy and unbelievably extravagant. (Revolving stages! Multiple dance numbers!) Complete with Lexi’s meandering narration that darts from thought to thought, the play is as frenetic and overly ambitious as, well, a Euphoria episode. But the formal experimentation has its purpose in enriching Lexi’s character in contrast to the show’s typical indulgences. It’s also just extremely fun to watch.
