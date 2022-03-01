The Unbridled Brilliance Of Euphoria

The season two finale of Euphoria contained the full spectrum of human emotions, and all of them seemed to be captured on Suze Howard’s face as she watched her daughter Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) tour de force production of Our Life. Her jaw-drops and woos capped off a banner season for the quintessential “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom” played by Alanna Ubach, whose role blossomed along with that of her other on-screen daughter, the embattled Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). On a show in which some parents are nonexistent and others are monstrous, Ubach infuses Suze with complexity: Yes, she’s the mom who boozes with her teen daughters at a birthday party (“Any of you snitches to your parents about this, your days at the Howard house are finito burrito”), but she also shares a pivotal, heart-rending scene with an on-the-run Rue (Zendaya). Vogue spoke to Ubach about Suze’s second-season journey, exorcising Cassie, her “Easter egg” career, and the real-life innocence of the Euphoria cast.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO