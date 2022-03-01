Report: Steelers Targeting Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Mitchell Trubisky

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
When NFL free agency opens up in a couple of weeks, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to generate interest from several teams. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent last season in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup. He appeared in six regular season games and threw only eight passes, completing six for 75 yards.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely draft a quarterback this year with Ben Roethlisberger having retired, but they could also look to add an established veteran in free agency. According to one report, they already have their eye on several. Sources told Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network that the Steelers...
There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency. Pittsburgh was interested in Winston...
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Browns continue to meet with agents of their current players here at the NFL Combine to get set for the start of free agency March 16th and get some clarity on their plans and cap space. The pre-negotiating period is March 14-16, and during that window, some...
Time for a spin on the quarterback carousel. CBS Sports looked into its crystal ball and made some bold predictions for a handful of NFL quarterbacks. Among the highlights:. Setup: Wentz wore out his welcome in Indianapolis after just one season with the Colts, coughing up an AFC wild card in the final two weeks of the season.
The best course of action for the New Orleans Saints to solve their quarterback issues this offseason is to re-sign Jameis Winston. While the New Orleans Saints will look at other options this offseason, it is probably in their best interest to re-sign Jameis Winston to a short-term deal to remain their starting quarterback.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly targeting three free agent quarterbacks to fill the vacancy left after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are considering Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston as potential free agency options this offseason. All three quarterbacks are former first-round selections...
On Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are preparing a new short-term contract for Aaron Rodgers should the two-time reigning MVP decide to stay in Green Bay. Rodgers, of course, is the biggest domino of this offseason. And I want him to get his money from...
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Steelers found an Ohio-born quarterback who led them to a pair of Super Bowl victories and established one of the greatest careers in franchise history 18 years ago. Maybe it’s time to go back to that state to find his replacement. Mitchell Trubisky, a former...
On Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is receiving significant interest ahead of the NFL Combine, despite the fact that he will require surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round of the playoffs this past season. Earlier...
Mock drafts are all the rage in the NFL offseason, but too often they overlook the big event that precedes the draft: free agency! Veteran additions have the potential to shift teams' draft boards and fill big roster holes in both the short and long term. With that said, we...
INDIANAPOLIS — Both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants are behind the eight ball when it comes to preparations for the offseason. That’s what happens when an organization completely revamps its coaching staff and front office. But Schoen is putting in overtime at the NFL Combine to get the Giants back on track, and on schedule.
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the offseason. Submit questions to Ryan here. The on-going quarterback discussion. My thought is with new coaches and lots of new players that fit Nathaniel Hackett’s system, no matter who the quarterback is, they aren’t going to be world beaters next year — or maybe longer. Why spend the draft and player capital on Aaron Rodgers when he will be gone before the system flourishes? At least Russell Wilson would be around long enough to get the team into contention. Finding an unproven player is always a wild-card.
INDIANAPOLIS – At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that he does not expect to have backup quarterback and free agent Mitchell Trubisky back next year, but Beane has an idea. “I want Peyton Manning or somebody like that if you got...
Jameis Winston has been dropping several videos of his rehab progress over the past couple of months. However, the one on Monday was quite interesting, which shows him running for the first time since his season-ending injury against the Bucs during the regular season. With the Saints, Winston went 5-2...
Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
The Washington Commanders have been without a true starting quarterback since the Alex Smith injury in November of 2018. That's a long time. Not that they haven't tried, either through the draft with Dwayne Haskins or through free agency with Ryan Fitzpatrick. As is the norm this time of year,...
