Report: Steelers Targeting Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, and Mitchell Trubisky

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Prisco and Ryan Wilson join Tommy...

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
3 Teams Named As Potential Suitors For Mitchell Trubisky

When NFL free agency opens up in a couple of weeks, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to generate interest from several teams. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Trubisky spent last season in Buffalo as Josh Allen’s backup. He appeared in six regular season games and threw only eight passes, completing six for 75 yards.
Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback

There have been a couple of links this offseason between the Pittsburgh Steelers and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston. A league source informed NoleGameday in February that Winston's current team, the New Orleans Saints, and the Steelers would be heavily involved with him in free agency. Pittsburgh was interested in Winston...
Saints: Re-signing Jameis Winston might be best solution to QB problem

The best course of action for the New Orleans Saints to solve their quarterback issues this offseason is to re-sign Jameis Winston. While the New Orleans Saints will look at other options this offseason, it is probably in their best interest to re-sign Jameis Winston to a short-term deal to remain their starting quarterback.
Steelers Considering 3 Free Agent Quarterbacks: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly targeting three free agent quarterbacks to fill the vacancy left after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are considering Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston as potential free agency options this offseason. All three quarterbacks are former first-round selections...
Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
Giants takeaways from NFL Combine: Kadarius Toney with Brian Daboll, trading draft picks, Mitchell Trubisky interest, more

INDIANAPOLIS — Both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants are behind the eight ball when it comes to preparations for the offseason. That’s what happens when an organization completely revamps its coaching staff and front office. But Schoen is putting in overtime at the NFL Combine to get the Giants back on track, and on schedule.
Broncos Mailbag: Why not consider Mitchell Trubisky as option at quarterback if big names aren’t traded?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the offseason. Submit questions to Ryan here. The on-going quarterback discussion. My thought is with new coaches and lots of new players that fit Nathaniel Hackett’s system, no matter who the quarterback is, they aren’t going to be world beaters next year — or maybe longer. Why spend the draft and player capital on Aaron Rodgers when he will be gone before the system flourishes? At least Russell Wilson would be around long enough to get the team into contention. Finding an unproven player is always a wild-card.
Jameis Winston’s Latest Rehab Video Shows Him Running

Jameis Winston has been dropping several videos of his rehab progress over the past couple of months. However, the one on Monday was quite interesting, which shows him running for the first time since his season-ending injury against the Bucs during the regular season. With the Saints, Winston went 5-2...
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
